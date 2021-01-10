Six patients die of Covid-19 as 87 others test positive

Covid-19 death toll in Kenya has hit 1,710 after six more patients succumbed to the disease today.

In a statement on Sunday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said that 87 more patients had tested positive for the virus bringing to 98,271 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

The cases are from 3,766 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, the Ministry has tested 1,092,144 samples since the first case was confirmed in March last year.

Covid 19 Time Series

Seventy eight of the new cases are Kenyans while nine are foreigners.

Fifty eight of those are men, and twenty nine are women.

According to the latest statistics, the youngest is a five-year-old while the oldest is 88 years old.

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi 36, Busia 17, Uasin Gishu 6, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 5, Homa Bay 3, Kwale 2, Kisumu 2, Nakuru 2, Machakos 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kiambu 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nyeri 1, Isiolo 1, Kakamega 1 and Makueni 1.

Nairobi cases are from Westlands (6), Lang’ata (5), Embakasi East (4), Dagoretti North and Kibra (3) cases each, Embakasi West, Kamukunji and Starehe (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Makadara, Mathare, Roysambu and Ruaraka (1) case each. In Busia the 17 cases are from Matayos (14) and Teso North (3).

Kagwe also announced 67 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, 55 being from Home Based care while 12 were discharged from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 80,875.

According to the Ministry, there are 676 patients currently admitted in various hospitals across the country and another 2,142 patients on the home-based care programme.