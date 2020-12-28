x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Covid-19: 6 more die as Kenya records 69 new cases

Health & Science - By Mireri Junior | December 28th 2020 at 03:56:15 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 95,992.

In a statement sent to media houses by the Ministry of Health on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 1,987 samples which push the country's cumulative tests to 1,035,309.

In terms of gender, 40 are male and 29 are female while the youngest case is three-year-old and the oldest is aged 86.

Of the new cases, 53 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

On a positive note, 98 patients recovered with 77 from the home-based care programme while 21 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,521.

However, Kagwe said six patients have succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya’s fatalities since March to 1,664.

Thirty-Four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 17 are on ventilatory support while13 are on supplemental oxygen with 4 being on observation.

Separately, another 31 patients are in the supplementary Oxygen, of whom 24 are general wards while 7 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)

A total of 673 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,386 are in the Home-based Isolation and Care.

Distributions

In counties’ distribution, Nairobi leads with 44 cases, Busia 5, Mombasa 5, Kilifi 5, Kajiado 3, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Nyamira 1, Kiambu 1, Nyandarua 1, Kitui 1, and Nakuru 1.

In Nairobi’s sub counties, the 44 cases are from Kibra (7), Lang’ata and Starehe (6) cases each, Ruaraka (5), Kamukunji and Westlands (3) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central and Roysambu (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Embakasi West, Kasarani, Makadara, and Mathare (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 5 cases are from Mvita (4) and Changamwe (1).

In Kilifi, all the (5) cases are from Malindi. In Kajiado, the 3 cases are from Kajiado East (2) and Kajiado North (1).

One case in Machakos is from Athi River while the case in Meru is from Imenti North.

Nyamira’s single case is from Borabu, Kiambu’s case is from Ruiru. Nyandarua’s case is from Ndaragwa, Kitui’s one case is from Kitui Central while Nakuru’s one case is from Nakuru East.

Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

