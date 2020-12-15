x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
11 succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 404 new cases

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | December 15th 2020 at 04:46:50 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 404 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the national tally of positive cases to 92,459, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The CS in a statement said the positive cases were from a sample size of 4,878, recording a positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. The cumulative tests stand at 978,683.

The country's fatalities now stand at 1,604 after 11 patients succumbed to the disease.

From the new cases reported on Tuesday, 364 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Out of the new cases, 266 are men while 138 are women. The youngest is an eight-month-old child and the oldest is 79.

Nairobi leads with 118, Kilifi 110, Mombasa 66, Makueni 26, Nakuru 23, Kiambu 12 and Kisumu 11.

At the same time, 527 patients recovered from the disease. Kenya's recoveries now stand at 73,979.

Kagwe in the statement added that 871 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country with 6,284 patients in the home-based care programme.

Some 46 patients are in ICU, out of which 23 are on ventilatory support.

Meanwhile, according to KMTC chief executive Michael Kiptoo, as Kenyans gear up for the festive season, which is already around the corner, we must remind ourselves that Covid-19 is spread through contact with an infected person.

Kenya is currently in a second wave, which can be made worse through community spread.

It is not in doubt that during the festive month of December, majority of Kenyans lower their guards, a behaviour that could catalyse the spread of coronavirus.

"We need to be reminded that the new surge in numbers can only be arrested by simple public health measures of wearing facemasks correctly while in public spaces, applying correct hand hygiene at all times, and adhering to the physical and social distancing guidelines," Kiptoo said.

He urged that as Kenyans travel to the upcountry to conduct yearly rituals of celebrating the close of the year, we must remember that our rural population is still vulnerable; this is where the elderly, whose immunity may be compromised, live.

