521 new coronavirus cases reported in Kenya

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | December 8th 2020 at 05:39:36 GMT +0300

521 new Covid-19 cases, including a 90-year-old patient, have been confirmed from 4,721 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya's positive coronavirus cases have now hit 89,100.

Total Covid-19 recoveries since March now stand at 69,839 after 425 more patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The fatalities, however, are now at 1,545.

From the new cases, 504 are Kenyans and 17 foreigners. Nairobi led with 191 cases, followed by Kilifi (93), Kiambu (32), Busia (28), Uasin Gishu (22) and Nakuru (19).

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Some 425 people recovered, with 330 from the home-based care programme and 95 from hospitals.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) admitted that healthcare workers are the frontline soldiers and put their lives at risk to save the lives of others.

Her statement came as nurses in some parts of the country downed their tools calling for promotions among other issues.

"The government and the Ministry of Health in particular, attaches great importance to the welfare of our healthcare workers..."

Speaking at Afya House on Tuesday, she added that the government is doing what it can to ensure medics are well taken care of.

Dr Mwangangi said the ministry has taken note of concerns raised by healthcare workers.

She added that the government is continuing to engage them to find amicable solutions to the issues raised in the wake of medics' strike in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the increase in the number of recoveries is attributed to Kenyans' adherence to measures set up by the Ministry of Health.

"For many of those who have contracted the virus, I am glad to note that they have sought quick medical attention," CAS Mwangangi said.

According to CAS Mwangangi, officials from various unions held meetings with the ministry's senior management to address outstanding issues.

She thanked the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) for calling off the strike to give dialogue a chance.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako said 23,000 nurses started the industrial action and will only resume duty after their demands are met.

Panyako said they will not suspend the strike like the doctors because the government has not shown any commitment to address their plight.

He also told the State to compensate families of the 26 nurses who have died of Covid-19.

Dr Mwangangi stated that in the middle of a pandemic is not the time to deny people medical attention.

The Health ministry plans to ensure healthcare workers employed under the universal healthcare programme and those on short term contracts following the Covid-19 pandemic will be paid in due time.

Of the 117 doctors hired under the programme, only 15 have outstanding dues, with all the others having been paid their November salaries as well as arrears for the period they have worked since employment.

According to the CAS, of the more than 9,000 HCWs hired under the UHC programme, approximately 8,600 have been paid their duties including all their arrears for the period worked.

PPE
Counties have been advised to acquire personal protective equipment at Kemsa at prevailing market rates.

Dr Mwangangi went on, adding that the ministry has distributed donations of PPEs to all counties based on the burden in each county.

