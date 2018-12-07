survey
Senate demands probe into Sh63b medical scheme Next Story
In our genes: How family is coping with inherited cancer Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Health

Kenya stares vaccines crisis as donor funding is withdrawn

By Jeckonia Otieno | Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 22:21 GMT +3

There could be a shortage of vaccines if Kenya does not bridge an impending deficit on the financing of the drugs, a humanitarian organisation has said.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said the rebasing of the Kenyan economic standing from low to middle income meant that some donor-funded programmes, among them vaccination, would suffer.

“MSF vaccinates millions of people every year, largely in response to outbreaks of diseases such as measles, meningitis, yellow fever and cholera. MSF also conducts routine immunisation activities, both in partnership with health authorities and in areas where health systems are failing to deliver vaccines,” MSF said in a statement.

Kenya became a lower-middle income economy three years ago due to a new method adopted to rebase the gross national income (GNI).

This development chopped off eight years that would have been used for transition. Kenya’s GNI is above the eligibility threshold of $1,580 (Sh162,053).

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Medecins Sans Frontieres
MSF

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited