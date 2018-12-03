Medical Board has one month to come up with new doctor fee charges

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 12:05, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

National Assembly Health Committee Chair Sabina Chege gave an ultimatum to Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board after a closed-door consultative meeting with the Ministry of Health last Thursday. The medical board has been given a month to come up with revised fee charges to be adopted by all healthcare practitioners. [Photo courtesy]

A medical board has been given a month to come up with revised fee charges to be adopted by all healthcare practitioners.

ALSO READ: Controversy stalks Sicily Kariuki as legislators dig in

National Assembly Health Committee Chair Sabina Chege gave the ultimatum to Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board after a closed-door consultative meeting with the Ministry of Health last Thursday.

The meeting was premised on claims that doctors are overcharging patients for simple procedures.

The consultation was informed by a case of a patient whose family was slapped with a bill of Sh860,000 just 12 hours after the patient was admitted at a city private facility.

The directive was quickly followed by an outcry from the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) who protested the move, saying the guidelines in use are those of 2016.

KMA President Dr Jacqueline Kitulu said the current guidelines can only be replaced through a process that maintains fidelity to the Constitution.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“We, however, would like to point out that this authority does not in any way extend to the intrusion of Government into the private relationship between a private practitioner and a client,” she said.

However, the Health Committee Chair said it cannot be that some hospitals charge patients Sh60,000 for a procedure that can be accessed for Sh25,000 or even less.

ALSO READ: Lobby in defence of Marie Stopes