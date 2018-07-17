Woman loses hand in row over children

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

Beryl Adhiambo, 22, at Homa Bay Hospital where she is admitted after her husband reportedly chopped her hand off. [James Omoro, Standard]

In summary Attack yet to be reported to any police station, says officer

Beryl Adhiambo says her husband chopped off her left hand, accusing her of infidelity and being barren

A 22-year-old woman lost her hand after her husband, said to have accused her of infidelity and barrenness, attacked her.

Beryl Adhiambo, speaking from the county referral hospital, said her husband attacked her with a machete at their home in Kawuor village, Ndhiwa sub-county, on Tuesday last week.

Ms Adhiambo said they had been married for six years but had no children.

The suspect, a casual labourer, is said to have arrived home in the evening armed with a machete before he chopped the victim’s left hand off.

“He then used the same machete to attack his cousin,” said Adhiambo.

Adhiambo said well wishers took her to hospital after relatives’ efforts to stop the bleeding failed. Her husband, she said, had disappeared soon after the attack.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“My husband also accused me of cheating on him, but it is not true. He even married another woman to bear him children. I gave birth once but the child soon died,” she said.

The suspect’s cousin is admitted to a hospital in Rongo Town after he, too, sustained several deep cuts, according to Adhiambo.

County Deputy Director of Medical services Kevin Osuri said: “Our medical team performed a successful operation to amputate the limb. It was in bad shape. However, the victim is recovering well”. County police boss Marius Tum said they were investigating the incident even though it had not been reported to any police station.

“We have only received complaints about a woman whose hand was allegedly severed by the husband. We are investigating the matter and pursuing the suspect,” Mr Tum said.

Adhiambo says she fears for her safety. She is reluctant to return to her matrimonial home when she is discharged, because: “My security is not assured in that home”.

She has also sought help to pay the hospital bill.