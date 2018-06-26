Study to establish causes of cancer in launched

| Published Tue, June 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 25th 2018 at 23:56 GMT +3

Researchers are investigating seeming increase of cancer cases in one area in the county.

While the county has reported many cases of cancer over the years, Kiegoi in Igembe South sub-county, has become popular with throat and brain cancer.

Many factors have been cited for increased cases of cancer but specialists are investigating what they have termed as a phenomenon in Kiegoi.

County Hospice coordinator Gladys Mucee said they are concerned that the area has cancer patients more than other part of the county.

Many schools have lost teachers and a number of farmers have also died from cancer in the area over the past few years.

“We are yet to establish why Kiegoi seems to have so many cases of cancer compared to other parts of Meru. A research is being undertaken to establish what is causing this,” Mucee said.

Opinion is still divided over the cause of the many cases of cancer that have been reported, not just in Kiegoi but in the whole county.

Dr William Murrah has attributed the outbreak of cancer in the area to excessive use of miraa, alcohol and cigarettes.

"Many cases of brain and lung cancer have been reported in Kiegoi and Akachiu. We are not sure but this is partly caused by chewing miraa and smoking," he said.

Recently, after a screening in Kiegoi, over 20 men were referred to Meru Level Five Hospital after they were found to be suffering from prostate cancer.

Dr Bactrian Killingo, the CEO of Meru Hospice, called for a cancer registry to understand the scope of the disease in the county.

Dr Thiakunu Mwirabua, who is part of the team of investigators, termed the study crucial.