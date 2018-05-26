Kemri, clergy now agree on gays in Kenya Next Story
Two in court for treatment mishap in chemist

By Jack Murima | Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 09:25, Updated May 26th 2018 at 09:28 GMT +3
Two chemist workers have been charged with causing bodily harm to a patient after an injection mishap.

The patient developed a wound on the hand that was injected.

Dennis Karani Nyangwara and Chrispinus Alubisia Lugumwa were charged separately with injecting Julius Ombisi with an unknown drug causing him bodily harm on his right hand.

The two operate a chemist in Kakamega that is not registered by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board. Alubisia is said to have attended to the complainant on February 2, when he visited the chemist complaining of malaria.

Karani, the alleged owner of Amanda Chemist attended to Ombisi on February 24.

Police launched investigations into the matter after receiving several complaints from patients who visited the facility

In a sworn affidavit, Ombisi said he received a call from someone who introduced himself as a cousin to Karani threatening him with dire consequences if he fails to withdraw the case.

Resident Magistrate Josephine Maragia, however, said the complainant did not report the threats to the police. The two were released on Sh20,000 cash bail. 

 

