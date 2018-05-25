Nairobi seeks 10 doctors from India

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 21:26 GMT +3

Nairobi city county health executive Hitan majevdia address press after assesing Mbagathi hospital on 23rd May 2018.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The County Government of Nairobi plans to import 10 doctors from India to help in the delivery of health services.

This emerged as the national government finalised details on hiring 100 doctors from Cuba who are set to arrive in the country on Monday.

County Health Executive Hitan Majevdia (right) yesterday told The Standard that City Hall had initiated talks with the Indian government to import the medical experts.

He indicated that both parties had reached an agreement but it was yet to be signed.

“The Indian government has already agreed to the deal although verbally. Once it is put down on paper, it will greatly and positively impact health services in Nairobi,” said Mr Majevdia.

Health services in Nairobi have been somewhat crippled by inadequate numbers of specialists and drugs.

Private clinics

The county official was dismayed by the rate at which public health officers were setting up private clinics, thereby shortchanging patients in public hospitals.

“The clinical officers go to the extent of abandoning their duties and covering up for each other when they are needed during emergencies. But they are the first on the streets when their salary is delayed,” said Majevdia.

Meanwhile, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki confirmed that the Cuban doctors, to be shared by the counties, will arrive on Monday.

This is despite a Government doctor going to court to oppose the recruitment of Cuban medics.

In the memorandum signed with governors, each county will receive at least two doctors.

Furnished apartments, security, transport and a monthly salary are some of the privileges the 100 Cubans will enjoy while serving in the country for two years.

It is not yet clear how much each doctor will earn as this has to be decided by the Public Service Commission.

The new collective bargaining agreement for local doctors sets the monthly pay for Kenyan specialists at Sh814,000.