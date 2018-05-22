Alert over possible Rift Valley fever outbreak due to floods

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 09:05, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 09:08 GMT +3

Veterinary officers from Naivasha vaccinate tens of livestock against Rift Valley Fever which spreads fast during rainy seasons. (Antony Gitonga, Standard)

An alert has been issued over the possible outbreak of Rift Valley fever in parts of the country due to the ongoing rains.

The alert from the ministries of Health and Agriculture named 15 counties as high-risk areas.

The notice was signed by Director of Veterinary Services Obadiah Njagi and his Health counterpart, Jackson Kioko.

According to Dr Njagi, there was increased risk of Rift Valley fever due to increased cases of flooding.

He noted that flooding not only caused displacement of people and animals but also increased the risk of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes such as Rift Valley fever.

“Rift Valley fever is a viral disease of livestock but also affects human beings if they get into contact with blood or tissues from infected animals,” he said.

Njagi noted that certain groups, such as herders, slaughterhouse workers, farmers and veterinarians, were at higher risk of getting infected.

“The virus can be transmitted to human beings through the handling of animal tissue during slaughtering, during births or while conducting veterinary procedures,” he said.

El Nino rains

He said the last outbreak of the disease was recorded during the El Nino rains in 2006/2007, where around 160 people died and Sh4 billion loss was recorded in the livestock sector.

And Dr Kioko called on the public to be cautious and stop slaughtering livestock at home without veterinary inspection.

He advised the public to use protective gear while assisting livestock give birth or while removing stillbirths.

He added that slaughtering or consumption of sick or dead animals should be avoided and all suspicious deaths of livestock reported to relevant offices.

Two options

“We are asking the public to use treated mosquito nets and repellants to keep away the insects that easily spread the virus mainly in flooded areas,” he said.

Kioko further advised those who get a fever to report to the nearest health centre for treatment.

“To help in early detection and response in case of disease outbreak, all reports of sudden deaths and abortions in livestock should be reported to the nearest veterinary offices for action,” he said.

