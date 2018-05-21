Experts warn of Rift Valley Fever outbreak amid heavy rainfall

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 13:22, Updated May 21st 2018 at 13:43 GMT +3

A veterinary officer during a past vaccination operation at a cattle dip in Kirinyaga. Rift Valley Fever virus can be transmitted to humans during slaughtering, disposal of carcasses or even assisting the animals with birth. [File, Standard]

The Government has issued an alert for a possible outbreak of the deadly Rift Valley Fever in the wake of prolonged rainfall.

A joint statement from the Ministries of Health and Agriculture identifies members of the public in 17 flood prone countries among them Mombasa, Baringo and Nairobi to be at higher risk.

According to the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Obadiah Njagi and his medical services counterpart Dr Kioko Jackson, no case of the zoonotic disease has been identified in livestock or humans yet.

“The last major outbreak was in 2006/2007, after the end of the El Nino rains and resulted in approximately 160 human deaths and up to Sh4 billion losses in the livestock sector,” they said.

However, herders, slaughterhouse workers, farmers and veterinarians have been placed on high alert as the as livestock infection could affect human beings if they get into contact with blood or tissues from infected animals.

The government officials have asked the public to be more cautious of slaughtering livestock in their homes without requisite veterinary inspection.

“Slaughter, butchering and consumption of sick animals or dead livestock should be avoided,” cautioned Dr Kioko.

He also advised for precautionary measures such as using repellents and fitting doors and windows with screens to lock out mosquitoes that can spread the infection.

“For those who sleep during the daytime, particularly the children, or sick or older people, insecticide-treated mosquito nets afford good protection. Mosquito coils or other insecticide vaporisers may also reduce indoor biting,” he added.

You have been asked that if you experience fever from unknown origin to report to the nearest health facility for treatment

