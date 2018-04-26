Medical student charged with posing as doctor to defraud patient

A Kenya Medical Training College KMTC student interning at Coast General Hospital CGH was Thursday charged in Mombasa Law Court for posing as a doctor with the intention to extort a patient.
Wafula Edwin Musungu was charged with forging a P3 form that he intended to sign for a patient.
Musungu who appeared before Senior Resident Edgar Kagoni denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of sh. 50,000.
It is alleged that on April 23 2018 at Makadara area within Mombasa with intent to defraud falsely presented himself as a doctor at CGH.
He faces a second charge of forging and signing a P3 form on the same date.
Musungu who is a KMTC student at Port Reitz campus, declared himself a qualified doctor ad was in position to sign a P3 form.
Musungu pleaded for a lenient cash bail before the magistrate and said that his newly married wife was four months pregnant.
“I plead for a lenient bond terms, in addition to family responsibility, my wife is four months pregnant and I am a student set to sit my final examination in September,” said Mususngu.
The case is scheduled to be heard on May 9.