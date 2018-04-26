Medical student charged with posing as doctor to defraud patient

| Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 13:59, Updated April 26th 2018 at 14:02 GMT +3

A Kenya Medical Training College KMTC student interning at Coast General Hospital CGH was Thursday charged in Mombasa Law Court for posing as a doctor with the intention to extort a patient.

Wafula Edwin Musungu was charged with forging a P3 form that he intended to sign for a patient.

Musungu who appeared before Senior Resident Edgar Kagoni denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of sh. 50,000.

It is alleged that on April 23 2018 at Makadara area within Mombasa with intent to defraud falsely presented himself as a doctor at CGH.

He faces a second charge of forging and signing a P3 form on the same date.

Musungu who is a KMTC student at Port Reitz campus, declared himself a qualified doctor ad was in position to sign a P3 form.

Musungu pleaded for a lenient cash bail before the magistrate and said that his newly married wife was four months pregnant.

“I plead for a lenient bond terms, in addition to family responsibility, my wife is four months pregnant and I am a student set to sit my final examination in September,” said Mususngu.

The case is scheduled to be heard on May 9.