Procedure to be performed on 30 women with complications in reproductive organs

Dr Yamal Patel (right), the lead surgeon for the Kenya Endoscopic Specialists (KESES) and the Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri(second from Patel),when he launched a week long free specialised surgery for women's reproductive organs at the Kerugoya Level Four hospital.PHOTO:Munene Kamau/standard DATE ;March24/2018

Beneficiaries will undergo laparoscopic surgery, which is simply an advanced surgery through a small incision in the abdomen with a tube inserted where images of the woman’s reproductive organs are projected onto a screen highlighting the specific target area.

This procedure is available only in major and referral hospitals and is conducted on women with complications in the reproductive organs, general surgery, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) and knee surgeries, according to the Lead surgeon at the camp Dr Yamal Patel.

Dr Patel and his team who are from the Kenya Surgical Endoscopic Specialists (KESES) said due to the complex nature of the equipment used, only major hospitals mainly in Nairobi have the technology.

“But with devolution in place, counties are encouraged to invest in this technology since it significantly reduces hospital stay by the patients,” Patel said.

The surgeon said women in rural areas continue unknowingly to suffer from ailments in their reproductive systems due to lack of advanced health equipment in hospitals to detect the same.

“But women suffering from such ailments are only diagnosed when they are in critical condition and either end up losing their lives or having to spend so much money on treatment,” the medic said.

CEC for Health Agnes Gachoki said 30 women from across the county have been lined up for surgery.

While launching the free medical camp, area Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri said the county will continue to partner with health service providers in public and private sector to improve service delivery to the people.

To boost healthcare, Mr Ndambiri said the county government will next month commission ground breaking ceremony for a modern 500 bed capacity ward.

