Health CS Kariuki survives impeachment after DP Ruto’s intervention

Heath Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki survives impeachment. (File, Standard)

Heath Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has survived impeachment over the Kenyatta National Hospital scandal after Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi withdrew motion seeking her ouster.

The abrupt move by the Jubilee legislators follows the intervention of Deputy President William Ruto.

Majority Leader Aden Duale said Jubilee Members of Parliament had resorted to resolve the matter internally.

“We have other serious business to deal with like health care, food security, budget, devolution among others, so we want to confirm to the country that the motion filed against CS is withdrawn and we have given the party leadership an opportunity to resolve the matter,” said Aden Duale.

The dismissal motion filed in parliament Wednesday with over 170 signatures of MPs had raised stakes for her survival.

Kariuki found herself walking a tight rope following the suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital boss Lily Koros after a botched brain surgery at the facility.

However, the CS defended herself insisting that the KNH board resolved to suspend Koros following public outrage.

The lawmakers also claimed the CS interfered with the recruitment process of the chief executive officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

MPs Bashir Abdullaih (Mandera North), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo Woman Rep) were behind spearheading the renewed push to remove the CS over abuse of office claims.

