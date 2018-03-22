Scandal of biggest hospital without crucial equipment Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Health

Health CS Kariuki survives impeachment after DP Ruto’s intervention

By Mercy Asamba | Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 13:37, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 13:46 GMT +3
Heath Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki survives impeachment. (File, Standard)

Heath Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has survived impeachment over the Kenyatta National Hospital scandal after Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi withdrew motion seeking her ouster.

The abrupt move by the Jubilee legislators follows the intervention of Deputy President William Ruto.

ALSO READ: 170 MPs sign up to impeach CS Kariuki

Majority Leader Aden Duale said Jubilee Members of Parliament had resorted to resolve the matter internally.

“We have other serious business to deal with like health care, food security, budget, devolution among others, so we want to confirm to the country that the motion filed against CS is withdrawn and we have given the party leadership an opportunity to resolve the matter,” said Aden Duale.

The dismissal motion filed in parliament Wednesday with over 170 signatures of MPs had raised stakes for her survival.

Kariuki found herself walking a tight rope following the suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital boss Lily Koros after a botched brain surgery at the facility.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

However, the CS defended herself insisting that the KNH board resolved to suspend Koros following public outrage.

The lawmakers also claimed the CS interfered with the recruitment process of the chief executive officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

MPs Bashir Abdullaih (Mandera North), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo Woman Rep) were behind spearheading the renewed push to remove the CS over abuse of office claims.

ALSO READ: Government to give Sh2 billion to clean blood

RELATED TOPICS:
Sicily Kariuki
Bashir Abdullahi
Mandera North MP
Heath
Kenyatta National Hospital
Aden Duale

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Health CS: I did not suspend KNH boss

Health CS: I did not suspend KNH boss

Revealed: What transpired during wrong KNH surgery

Revealed: What transpired during wrong KNH surgery

MPs drop attempt to impeach Health CS Sicily Kariuki

MPs drop attempt to impeach Health CS Sicily Kariuki

MPs seek minister's removal

MPs seek minister's removal

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited