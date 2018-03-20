Ministry issues alert on influenza, respiratory diseases

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 19th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

You have been advised to visit the hospital if you experience shortness of breath, or have a fever or cough.

The Ministry of Health has issued an alert on a possible outbreak of influenza and acute respiratory diseases.

Consequently, county health officials have been asked to be on high alert and treat every case received with such symptoms with caution.

According to communication from Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko to counties, in the past two weeks, the ministry has noted increased hospital visits with influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory diseases.

“This increase falls within the expected time for the first seasonal peak of influenza activity,” said Dr Kioko.

February, March, July, August, October, and November are the months that record more influenza cases, according to the ministry.

“You are asked to bring to attention of all sub-county health management teams, hospital management teams, and health facilities under your jurisdiction,” read the letter copied to all county health executives.

The Nanyuki County Referral Hospital in Laikipia is one of the facilities that has reported an upsurge in influenza cases. Preliminary tests on patient samples turned positive for A H1N1, otherwise referred to as swine flu.

Seasonal peak

“This strain has been circulating in Kenya since 2009. Since we are within the period when this seasonal peak is expected, there is no cause for alarm,” said Kioko.

A five-year-old boy is suspected to have died of the flu in Nanyuki when the outbreak was first reported.

According to the Centre for Disease Control Kenya, swine flu can cause severe illness and at times lead to death. Getting a flu vaccine every year is the best prevention.

CDC says the disease is transmitted when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk and tiny droplets land in the mouths or noses of people nearby.

In Kenya, respiratory-related illnesses are leading ailments, according to the 2017 Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

At least 19.8 million people are reported to have visited health facilities in 2016 for flu-related illnesses.

According to a World Health Organisation situational report last December, Kenya has for long ignored the burden of flu, noting it was one of the diseases hindering attainment of a healthy population.

