Meet embattled Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 16:01, Updated March 16th 2018 at 16:30 GMT +3

Lily Chepkorir Koros was appointed Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Officer in February 2014. The appointment was done by former Health Cabinet Secretary James Macharia which was published in February’s 2014 Kenya Gazette notice. Lily Koros appointment terminated Robert Monda’s contract midstream as it was expected to generate more furore as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto were under pressure to ensure equity in regional representation in public appointments. Ms Koros whose three-year tenure was to run from February 17 to February 17, 2017 hails from DP Ruto’s home region. Prior to joining KNH, she worked as the Director, Management Services at the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution and Hospital administrator at AIC Litein and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. Lily Koros was born in 1973 and holds an Executive Masters degree n Business Administration (Finance), Bachelors of Commerce (Administration) and Post Graduate Diploma (International Leadership in Hospital Management).

During her four-year tenure at the hospital, KNH has been in the limelight for several milestones and blunders in the management of services.

In January, media highlighted the plight of patients after two key machines broke down, leaving doctors with limited options for diagnosing illnesses and treating patients.

Soon after this, the hospital was accused of mistreating patients, with claims of new mothers being raped.

And her final case was in March where Koros, her deputy and the Director of Clinical Services were sent on compulsory leave to allow investigations into a brain surgery mix up.