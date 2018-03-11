Residents without NHIF cover to miss services at Meru level four hospitals

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 20:15 GMT +3

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi spaeks to journalist at a hotel in Meru Town, after he commissioned the county health board on March 9, 2018. The governor said residents who are not covered by NHIF will not get outpatient services at the Meru level five hospital and the other 14 level four hospitals. [Darlington Manyara, Standard].

Residents not covered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will not get outpatient services at the Meru Level Five Hospital and the 14 other level four hospitals, Governor Kiraitu Murungi has said.

Kiraitu spoke in Meru town when he commissioned the hospital boards. He said his administration was spearheading the directive through the Department of Health in order to encourage people to invest in health.

“We want to introduce universal health coverage in the region. We will also allow the health board 60 days to come up with arrangements on how to run our hospitals,” Kiraitu said.

However, the governor said his administration will pay 50 per cent of the NHIF monthly contributions and hence there would be no reason for residents not to get the cover.

Meru has 254 public health facilities.