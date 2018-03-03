Jiggers prevent economic growth, says Government

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 09:14, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 09:24 GMT +3

According to the Ministry of Health an estimated 1.4 million Kenyans suffer from jigger infestation [File, Standard]

As the country marks the Jigger Awareness Day today, whose theme this year is, ‘Social Economic Empowerment for Jigger Elimination in Kenya', the menace continues to afflict four per cent of the population.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention and control of jiggers, an estimated 1.4 million Kenyans suffer from jigger infestation, with the highest prevalence rates found in Central, Nyanza, Western, Coast and Rift Valley.

A research paper published by the Pan Africa Medical Journal, says 70 per cent of people surveyed acknowledged that poor hygiene contributes to the jigger menace.

According to the document, there is loss of livelihoods since those affected constitute productive members of society.

“The school hours lost by infested children due to inability to walk, decreased agricultural productivity of infested adults and loss of social capital due to stigma associated with the disease hamperwholesome participation in nation-building by both the infested and the affected,” the report says.

The Director of Public Health Kepha Ombacho says the awareness day, will remind people about the severity of the menace, “but they need to take personal and family measures to prevent or control jigger infestation.”

Interestingly, a big percentage of respondents had misconceptions about the menace, a matter that may stand in the way of effectively fighting the infestation.

The report says, “59.8 per cent said that jigger infested persons are lazy, while 12 per cent reported they either have specific blood or are from certain families.” Dr Ombacho says by adopting a policy on jiggers, the country has a working document that is shaping intervention methods.

Stanley Kamau, CEO of Ahadi Kenya and one of the pioneers of the anti-jigger public campaigns hosted the Jigger Awareness Day in Kisumu.

The organisation will give each of the 35 women’s groups in the area 100 chicken to spur their economic empowerment. “We want these women to be our outreach ambassadors and sell the success story of the jigger victims’ rehabilitation to others,” says Kamau.