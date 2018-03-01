Embu MCAs accuse medics of attending to patients while drunk

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 15:58, Updated March 1st 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3

Kirimari MCA Muchiri Collo Nyaga launches a Sh.4.5 million ambulance to help patients in far flung parts of his ward for emergency medical services. March 1, 2018 (Joseph Muchiri, Standard)

Embu Ward Representatives have complained of incidences of medics in the county’s public hospitals who attend to patients while drunk.

Led by Kirimari MCA Muchiri Nyaga, they said some medics are used to working when intoxicated and patients feared being attended to by them.

They lamented that the County Health department has done little to bring sanity in the sector.

Nyaga said a number of patients have in the past complained of misdiagnoses while others of being prescribed wrong medication.

He was speaking during a launch of a Sh.4.5 million ambulance which he had bought to help patients in Embu town Thursday morning.

Speaking during statement hour at the Assembly recently, Kyeni North MCA Patrick Mukavi who raised the issue said such medics put patients at risk of losing their lives.

His sentiments were echoed by Kiambere MCA Lenny Mwaniki who claimed a medic in his ward is habitually drunk and goes to work in slippers and T-shirt.

The Minority leader alleged that the medic recently administered treatment on a patient while drunk and had to recall the patient after sobering up because he realised he gave the wrong medicine.

The MCAs raised concern over increased sale of government drugs at black markets and in private clinics saying the vice led to drug shortage in public hospitals.

Makima MCA Philip Nzangi said some of the medics who work in public hospitals and own private clinics have stocked government drugs in their health facilities.

He blamed the incidents to laxity by the county’s top health management who they said have failed to summon and interdict anyone over the matter.

“Residents deserve better health services since the Health department consumes Sh1.7 billion out of the Sh4.1 Billion county budget,” he said.

He demanded that the County’s top health management be summoned to the County Assembly in an attempt to find a lasting solution to the maladministration of the sector.

Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui said the problems bedeviling the health sector were administrative and not medical and stemmed from lack of a policy to guide administration of the docket.