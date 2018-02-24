Students fear after outbreak of strange disease in a Murang'a school

| Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 10:38, Updated February 24th 2018 at 10:57 GMT +3

A section of students at Ihiga secondary school in Kangema have developed a strange disease leading to authorities to order for investigations.

The disease associated with swelling palms and ankles making it difficult for the victims to cope with learning with their friends asked to support in washing their clothes.

They reported having been forced to use their left hands to write their midterm examination one week after the disease was detected.

Those secretly interviewed revealed to have been directed to practice using their left hands to write and warned against sharing information with strangers.

A parent to one of the affected said he suspects congestion of students in the hostels and poor environment in the school could be the cause.

The parent who declined to be named called on the authorities to conduct in-depth investigations to help trace the cause of the strange disease.

“After laboratory tests the medics are yet to establish cause of the disease but the pains on her right hands reduced,” he said.

Kangema sub county director of education Mr Paul Mungai said the matter had not been reported to his office as procedures demands.

Mungai said the matter came to his knowledge after the media visited the institution in search of more details pertaining to the disease.

He said once the students break for half term investigations will be conducted to get the root cause of the problem.

“Immediately the information was received I liaised with department of public health to commence investigations to ascertain the cause of the disease,” said Mungai.

Public Health Officer Mr Charles Wanjohi said investigations will be conducted and action taken.

“Just learned of the development on Friday evening shortly after 5.30 pm and we shall act on the matter accordingly,” said Wanjohi.

School administration when sought for comments declined to respond to our calls and text messages.