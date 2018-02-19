Researchers identify leading cause of newborn deaths in the country

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 10:24, Updated February 19th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3

Data has shown that the leading cause of neonatal deaths at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in 2016 is asphyxia [Courtesy]

Birth asphyxia has been identified as a leading cause of death among newborns in health facilities in the country.

It is estimated that seven out of ten deaths among newborns is caused by asphyxia, which is basically when the infant’s body is deprived of oxygen.Data reviewed by researchers for the leading cause of neonatal deaths at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in 2016 identified asphyxia as the leading cause.

When this happens, it compromises other cells in the body especially the brain. Such a condition happens during or immediately after birth and can go unnoticed by the specialist.

Probable causes, according to the research that made up this year's Kenya Medical Research Institute(Kemri) eighth annual conference, include poor monitoring of birth progress and lack of quick interventions when complications arise during labour.

“Three quarters of deaths occurred in the first three days of life and the leading cause of death was birth asphyxia,” read the research in part.

It added: “We recommend improved monitoring of labour and prompt interventions where labour is delayed.”

While neonatal deaths in Kenya stand at 22 in every 1,000 births, 75 per cent of the deaths occur within the first seven days of the infant’s life. Globally, 3.3 million infants die within four weeks, as noted in the research, with 99 per cent of then being reported in Africa and South Asia.

At least 314 records were reviewed where the mean duration of life was two a half days. Most of the mothers surveyed were 24 years, and they were at least eight months pregnant (34 weeks) when they gave birth.

Among the women, 264(84 per cent) attended antenatal care at least once. On delivery, 237 of the mothers went through spontaneous vertex delivery-labour that has not been induced by drugs or any mechanical means like the use of vacuum and forceps.

However, 68 delivered through caesarean section, and nine through assisted breech delivery-where the mother is assisted to give birth when the baby is positioned wrongly.

Usually, the baby is supposed to be in a head down position (so that the head comes out first) but in some cases, the doctor may have to turn the baby the right way before it is born.

“Cause of death was documented as birth asphyxia in 134(43 per cent) cases, pre-maturity or low birth weight in 118(38 per cent), respiratory distress syndrome 32(ten per cent and sepsis 20(six per cent and others at three per cent,” read the findings in part.

When severe birth asphyxia was analysed in 309 cases, in a separate study between 2016 and 2017, it was found that the average duration of labour was six hours but majority spent ten hours in labour.

In 105 cases, the delivery method was through caesarean section and 173(56 per cent) had no intrapartum interventions documented. Such interventions are meant to monitor the heart rate and other vitals of the newborn.

“Leading causes of severe birth asphyxia were non-reassuring fetal status 65 (21 per cent), preterm labor 59 (19) and poor progress of labor 59 (19). (Some) 111 (36 per cent) died within the first 28 days of life,” read the study.

It added: “Majority of the women had no documentation of interventions that were done during labor. We recommend that the officer in charge of maternity ensures women are monitored and interventions documented.”

