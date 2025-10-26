×
Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future

By Winfrey Owino | Oct. 26, 2025
Nairobi hosted the World Health Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. 

Last week, Nairobi hosted the World Health Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, three months after Kenya was declared East Africa's Digital Health hub in a push for Universal Health Coverage.

Here, the main focus was on Africa’s health future, as it has been widely described as a vibrant platform for shaping the future of healthcare in Africa.

The event brought together government officials, innovators, researchers, and development partners who converged to explore sustainable and equitable health systems tailored to the continent’s unique challenges.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including the transformative role of digital technologies and the critical need to strengthen primary healthcare services, particularly in rural communities.

The sessions brought to light valuable lessons on telemedicine adoption, innovative community health financing models, and the modernisation of laboratory services, all vital components for advancing health outcomes.

High-level panels addressed pressing issues such as health financing frameworks, regulation and integration of digital health tools, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing the skills and reach of medical workers across the region.

Event organisers emphasise that the true value of this Health Expo lies not in showcasing products but in fostering meaningful dialogue that unites stakeholders from across East Africa.

This collaborative spirit is key as Nairobi solidifies its emerging status as a hub for healthcare innovation.

Robust discussions underscored the importance of strong policy frameworks alongside technology-driven solutions.

Kenyan Ministry of Health officials reiterated their commitment to driving partnerships that advance healthcare delivery, spotlighting the necessity for sustained investment in local manufacturing, health research, and primary care services. They highlighted the Ministry's pivotal role in coordinating efforts among public institutions, the private sector, and development partners to realise the vision of universal health coverage.

The World Health Expo continues to catalyse momentum toward a healthier and more resilient Africa as the event marks a significant step in aligning the continent’s health priorities with practical strategies to meet the needs of its diverse populations.

