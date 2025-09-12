SHA appoints new directors

Social Health Authority building in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has appointed four new directors in a move to enhance financial risk protection for Kenyan residents and ensure access to quality healthcare, Board Chair Abdi Mohamed says.

Those appointed include Dr Diana Marion as Director of Provider and Beneficiary Management, Golda Larissa Akolo as Director of Benefits and Claims Management, Mohamed Alio Ibrahim as Director of Corporate Services, and Jonathan Leisen as Director of Funds and Finance Management.

"The Social Health Authority Board is pleased to announce the appointment of four new Directors following a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on 29th July, 2025."

“This team’s expertise will be crucial in helping the Social Health Authority achieve its mandate of providing quality healthcare. The Board would also like to express its profound gratitude to staff for their unwavering dedication and support to the interim senior management team during the transition period,” said Mohamed.