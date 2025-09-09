Mental Health: Why a 12-second scream could save billions in Kenya's healthcare costs

Mercy Mwende, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Thalia Psychotherapy. [Courtesy]

Kenyan employers are being urged to rethink workplace mental health after Thalia Psychotherapy on Monday unveiled its portable Scream Therapy Room at the 3rd Transforming African MedTech Conference (TAMC).

The modern, voice-guided booth gives employees 12 seconds to safely “let go,” visualising the release and translating peak decibels into familiar Kenyan sound references — from tumbili to ndovu.