×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ministry: More married women seeking family planning services

By Rosa Agutu | September 27th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi.

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that it’s committed to providing quality family planning services.

Speaking yesterday during celebrations to mark World Contraceptive Day, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the use of modern contraceptives among married women has increased from 36 per cent in 2007 to 62 per cent.

“We are comforted as a ministry as we mark this important day that Kenya has made outstanding progress in increasing access to safe quality modern methods of family planning,” she said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In line with this year's theme of Sustaining Family Planning Services During Covid-19 Pandemic While Marching Towards Sustainable Domestic Financing for Family Planning, the ministry says family planning counselling can be done remotely from home to avoid crowding at the health facilities. 

Women who are on contraceptives have been advised to get at least three months’ supply of contraceptive pills to avoid frequent clinic visits during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The World Contraceptive Day is an annual worldwide campaign that aims at improving awareness of contraceptive choices.

Related Topics
World Contraceptive Day Covid-19 Mercy Mwangangi Health
Share this story
Previous article
UK race should be tourism springboard
Next article
Everton win again after penalty controversy at Palace

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Everton win again after penalty controversy at Palace
Everton win again after penalty controversy at Palace

LATEST STORIES

My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith
My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

We are not children of a lesser God, ‘broke’ women players cry

We are not children of a lesser God, ‘broke’ women players cry
Chris Musumba 50 minutes ago
Asthma: What you need to know

Asthma: What you need to know
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
Tips for a financial self care routine

Tips for a financial self care routine
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith

My night classes with Uhuru made him a wordsmith
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago

Read More

Covid-19: Seven people succumb to coronavirus

Health & Science

Covid-19: Seven people succumb to coronavirus

Covid-19: Seven people succumb to coronavirus

World Contraception Day: Ministry pledges to give Kenyans contraceptives

Health & Science

World Contraception Day: Ministry pledges to give Kenyans contraceptives

World Contraception Day: Ministry pledges to give Kenyans contraceptives

Ministry reports 13 deaths, 218 cases

Health & Science

Ministry reports 13 deaths, 218 cases

Ministry reports 13 deaths, 218 cases

Poor financing, culture put women in need of contraceptives at risk

Health & Science

Poor financing, culture put women in need of contraceptives at risk

Poor financing, culture put women in need of contraceptives at risk

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.