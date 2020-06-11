Ministry: More married women seeking family planning services

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi.

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that it’s committed to providing quality family planning services.

Speaking yesterday during celebrations to mark World Contraceptive Day, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the use of modern contraceptives among married women has increased from 36 per cent in 2007 to 62 per cent.

“We are comforted as a ministry as we mark this important day that Kenya has made outstanding progress in increasing access to safe quality modern methods of family planning,” she said.

In line with this year's theme of Sustaining Family Planning Services During Covid-19 Pandemic While Marching Towards Sustainable Domestic Financing for Family Planning, the ministry says family planning counselling can be done remotely from home to avoid crowding at the health facilities.

Women who are on contraceptives have been advised to get at least three months’ supply of contraceptive pills to avoid frequent clinic visits during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The World Contraceptive Day is an annual worldwide campaign that aims at improving awareness of contraceptive choices.