Kenya records 92 new Covid-19 cases

Some 92 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, from 2,985 samples taken in the last 24 hours.

This now raises the national tally to 36, 393.

The 92 complement an observatory trend where Kenya has been reporting low Covid-19 infections and higher recoveries.

Announcing the new statistics at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) said that all cases were Kenyans save for four foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

Sixty-four of those are male while 28 are female.

“The youngest is a two-year-old and the oldest a 75-year-old,” she said.

Health Ministry also announced that 165 more patients have been discharged, raising recoveries to 23,353.

According to the CAS, 105 were under the home-based care programme while 60 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Sadly, Kenya has lost three more patients to the disease, bringing the death toll to 637.

On Wednesday, Nairobi County registered 25 cases, followed by Mombasa and Nakuru with 20 and eight new cases respectively.

Universal Health Coverage and Covid-19

The CAS noted that the Ministry is continually working with various State departments and agencies to fully implement the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) vehicle, a priority both at national and global level.

“During this period, it has become crucial to ensure any future pandemic can be mitigated. We are currently working with various state agencies as we put reforms in NHIF. UHC is crucial under the Big 4 agenda,” Dr Mwangangi said.

She echoed the resolve by the government to ensure that Kenyans have access to quality health services.

“If there is anything this pandemic has taught us, it is that public health emergencies will keep coming up,” she said.

Infections Worldwide

Globally, there are at least 29.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 241, 033 reported in the last day.

India is leading with the highest infections at 92,890. A total of 933, 986 deaths have so far been reported worldwide.