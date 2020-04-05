';
Covid-19: Tally jumps to 35,793 as 190 more test positive

By Mireri Junior | September 11th 2020 at 01:58:43 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 190 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 35,793.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 4,609 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 490, 445.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In terms of gender, 85 are male and 51 are female while the youngest case is one-year-old and the oldest is aged 85.

SEE ALSO: EPL denies rejecting Newcastle United Sh42 billion takeover

Of the new cases, 182 are Kenyans while eight are foreigners.

On a positive note, 395 patients recovered with 116 on the home-based care programme while 279 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,442.

On a sad note, Kagwe said four patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 616.

Nairobi leads with 65, Kitui 27, Mombasa 16, Uasin Gishu 13, Embu 10, Kisii 9, Garissa 6, Kajiado 6, Kiambu 6, Mahcakos 4, Nakuru 4, Meru 4, Kericho 4, Narok 4, Kisumu 2, Bomet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Busia 2, Muranga, Kakamega, Bungoma, and Kilifi 1 case each.

The 65 new cases in Nairobi are in Roysambu (14), Dagoretti North and Langata (8) cases each, Embakasi East and Starehe (5), Embakasi South and Westlands (4) cases each, Embakasi West (3) Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Kamkunji, Kibra and Makadara (2) cases each, while Embakasi North, Kasarani, Mathare and Ruaraka one case each.

SEE ALSO: Queer art for ‘peculiar’ peeps

In Kitui County, the 27 cases are from Kitui West (24), Mwingi Central (20 while Kitui Rural has (1) case each.

In Mombasa County, the 16 cases are from Jomvu (6), Mvita (4), Chamgamwe and Kisauni (3) cases each.

In Uasin Gishu County, the 13 cases are from Ainabkhoi (6), Soy (3), Kapseret (2), Moiben and Turbo (1) case each.

In Embu, the 10 cases are all from Manyatta.

