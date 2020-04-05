Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise by 151, no deaths

Kenya has recorded 151 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 35,356. The tally represents an upward surge within hours after the country registered lower numbers recently- 83 on Sunday and 102 on Monday. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Amansaid that out of the 151 cases coming from a sample size of 2,552, only two are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans. 77 of those infected are women while 74 males making it the first time for women testing positive to be higher than men. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours even as 173 patients recovered from the virus increasing the total number of recoveries to 21,483. The deaths remain at 599 now.

Kitui has also led 54 cases recorded in the last 24 hours followed by Nairobi with 23 cases, Uasin Gishu with 1, Kiambu 9, Garissa 9, Migori 9, Kisii 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Narok 4, Kericho 3, Mombasa 2, Busia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Machakos 2, Kilifi 2, while Laikipia, Bomet, Nakuru, Nyandarua and Kajiado recorded one case each. According to Dr Aman, more than half 19,801, 56 per cent are from Nairobi alone, 2,587, 7 per cent from Kiambu and 2,483 also 7 per cent are from Mombasa “70 per cent of the national confirmed cases are from these three counties which also account for the 80 per cent of the cumulative samples tested so far,” said Dr Aman in the daily Covid-19 briefing. The CAS has reminded Kenyans that the low numbers do not mean that the virus has become less severe but gave a picture that the transmission has been interrupted.Dr Aman said that the initiative to get the vaccine was on course. He said that KEMRI was partnering other multinational health agencies to work on the Oxford vaccine which will soon be tried.

