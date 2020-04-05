Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise by 151, no deaths

SEE ALSO: Fate of nursery school learners still uncertainKitui has also led 54 cases recorded in the last 24 hours followed by Nairobi with 23 cases, Uasin Gishu with 1, Kiambu 9, Garissa 9, Migori 9, Kisii 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Narok 4, Kericho 3, Mombasa 2, Busia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Machakos 2, Kilifi 2, while Laikipia, Bomet, Nakuru, Nyandarua and Kajiado recorded one case each. According to Dr Aman, more than half 19,801, 56 per cent are from Nairobi alone, 2,587, 7 per cent from Kiambu and 2,483 also 7 per cent are from Mombasa “70 per cent of the national confirmed cases are from these three counties which also account for the 80 per cent of the cumulative samples tested so far,” said Dr Aman in the daily Covid-19 briefing. The CAS has reminded Kenyans that the low numbers do not mean that the virus has become less severe but gave a picture that the transmission has been interrupted.
