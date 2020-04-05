Virus infections up by 102 to hit 35,205 cases

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman at a past update on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in Homa Bay County, September 3, 2020. [File, Standard]

Covid 19 Time Series

Kenya on Monday reported 102 new coronavirus infections to raise the country’s case load to 35,205, the health ministry said in Nairobi. The new cases were from some 2,668 samples tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tests to 477,145. Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman said all the new infections, save for nine, were of Kenyans.The youngest case of a one -year-old infant while the oldest was 86 years old, Dr Aman said.

SEE ALSO: Man City stars Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

For the first time, the gender distribution (male/female) tallied at 51 cases each. Dr Aman further reported that 80 more patients had recovered to take the tally to 21,310. Thirty patients had recovered from home while 50 were discharged from various hospitals. In recent weeks, the trend has been of more recoveries of patients under the home-based care programme. Unfortunately, the number of fatalities rose to 599 after another two patients succumbed to the virus.

SEE ALSO: Messi leaves hometown deflated