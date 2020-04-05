Virus infections up by 102 to hit 35,205 cases

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Man City stars Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirusFor the first time, the gender distribution (male/female) tallied at 51 cases each. Dr Aman further reported that 80 more patients had recovered to take the tally to 21,310. Thirty patients had recovered from home while 50 were discharged from various hospitals. In recent weeks, the trend has been of more recoveries of patients under the home-based care programme. Unfortunately, the number of fatalities rose to 599 after another two patients succumbed to the virus.
