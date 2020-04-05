Covid-19: Kenya’s infection fall below 100 as 83 test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

Kenya has registered 83 new coronavirus cases in a sample size of 3,093 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has revealed. This now takes the country’s caseload to 35, 103 since the first case was noted in Match 13. This is the first time the country has posted a double-digit since the early months of detecting the virus. So far, 474, 477 people have been tested. According to the statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the youngest patient is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 85-year-old. Majority of those who tested positive for the virus are Kenyans, with only six of the new cases being of foreign nationals. Still, the more males than females are affected by the disease. In the last 24 hours, 58 males and 25 females were infected. The country’s death toll has also climbed to 597, three deaths shy of 600 after three patients succumbed to the disease. Nonetheless, the country’s recovery from the disease is still on an upward trajectory after 72 patients were declared cured of the disease. 39 were from home-based care while the remaining 33 were from the designated Covid-19 facilities.

Nairobi posted higher number of infections at 27, followed by border county Busia with 15. Others are Kisumu (12), Nakuru (7), Machakos (7), Kiambu (5), Laikipia (3) and Kisii (3). Kirinyaga, Mombasa, Nyandarua and Usani Gishu all had a case each.