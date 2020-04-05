Covid-19: 415 recover as Kenya records 179 new cases

Kenya has recorded 179 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 34, 884. Speaking in Bomet when he visited the county on Friday, Health CAS Rashid Aman (pictured) said the new cases are from 4,178 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 467, 677. In terms of gender, 126 are male and 53 are female while the youngest case is one-year-old and the oldest is aged 75.

Of the new cases, 162 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. On a positive note, 415 patients recovered with 161 on the home-based care programme while 254 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,051. On a sad note, Aman said four patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 589. Nairobi leads with 66, Garissa 21, Nakuru and Turkana 12 cases each, Busia 11, Taita 10, Kiambu 9, Kitui 6, Kisumu, 5 Kajiado, Machakos, Kericho, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia 3 cases each, Kisii, Mombasa, Laikipia, Nyeri (2) cases each, Kilifi, Baringo Muranga and Uasin gishu 1 case each.

Aman hailed Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok for putting in place mechanisms to deal with the virus. Bomet is position 22 with respect to Covid-19 positive cases with 126 positive cases so far reported. He urged locals to adhere to all the containment measures to flatten the curve so that life can go back to normal. Barchok said Bomen has identified 22 quarantine centres and equipped them with basic requirements such as bedding, utensils in readiness for increased cases. "The county also has a number of isolation facilities which have been equipped to deal with any eventuality," added Barchok.

Aman said Bome county is among the counties that have met the 300-bed capacity with nine ICU beds located in Tenwek and Longisa hospitals. Bomet has also hired 191 health workers and posted to various health facilities in the county. More to follow...