Covid-19: Kenya reports 178 new cases, including 4 deaths

SEE ALSO: Self-regulations on control of alcohol ready- official"In terms of gender, 110 are males and 68 females," said Kagwe, adding that the youngest was a three-year-old while the oldest was aged 77. The distribution of the cases was as follows; Nairobi (48), Kericho (24), Busia (22), Garissa (12), Kiambu (12), Kisii (10), Kisumu (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Nakuru (7), Embu (6), Bomet (4) and Mombasa (3). Kitui, Machakos and Narok counties each had two cases. This is as Laikipia, Meru, Siaya, Isiolo, Makueni and Nyeri recorded a case each. At the same time, some 238 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours with a majority of them from the home-based care system. Only 51 patients were discharged from various hospitals, CS Kagwe said highlighting the growing success of treating asymptomatic cases at home and reserving institutional care for patients who need critical care.
