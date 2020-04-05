Covid-19: Kenya reports 178 new cases, 4 deaths

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Chamber of Commerce asks government to open the alcohol industry"In terms of gender, 110 are males and 68 females," said Kagwe, adding that the youngest was a three-year-old while the oldest was aged 77. The distribution of the cases was as follows; Nairobi (48), Kericho (24), Busia (22), Garissa (12), Kiambu (12), Kisii (10), Kisumu (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Nakuru (7), Embu (6), Bomet (4) and Mombasa (3). Kitui, Machakos and Narok counties each had two cases. This is as Laikipia, Meru, Siaya, Isiolo, Makueni and Nyeri recorded a case each. At the same time, some 238 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours with a majority of them from the home-based care system. Only 51 patients were discharged from various hospitals, CS Kagwe said highlighting the growing success of treating asymptomatic cases at home and reserving institutional care for patients who need critical care.
SEE ALSO: Chambers join hands in post COVID-19 businesses recovery"We thank our healthcare workers for the good work they are doing," said Kagwe. Unfortunately, four lives were lost to the disease in the past day. This increases the fatalities to 581. Meanwhile, CS Mutahi Kagwe appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee in regards to an ongoing probe on his ministry's handling of the Covid-19 procurement that has attracted public anger. The House committee, chaired by Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, is investigating how the funds and donations earmarked for medical equipment needed in the fight against coronavirus were used. Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) is accused irregularly awarding inflated tenders to hand-picked companies to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other assorted items.