WHO casts doubts on Kenya’s flattening Covid-19 curve claim

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Firm finds silver lining in telemedicineAccording to WHO Kenya representative Dr Rudi Eggers, the latter holds more weight. “The problem is we have been testing few cases and also contact tracing has been declining,” he said. “We might be (flattening the curve) but we cannot be certain that the cases are declining. We do not have sufficient data to verify this.” Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 144 new positive tests from 4,260 samples, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 34,201. The number of deaths stands at 577 after three more patients died from the disease while recoveries stand at 19,893.
SEE ALSO: Fund managers see growth as virus revives Kenyans’ savings culture“I believe we have done remarkably well, and that is why we have begun to flatten the curve …but we must rather celebrate with a great deal of caution,” he said. He said the curve is getting to the inflection point. “(This) is the most dangerous point as the curve can either flatten completely and deescalate or take an upward surge,” he said. Ministry of Health officials have indicated that though the numbers are reducing, until a positivity rate of five per cent is attained and sustained for two weeks as per WHO standards, then it cannot be authoritatively said the curve has flattened. According to yesterday’s figures of 144 cases against 4,260 cases; the positivity rate is 3.3 per cent. Eggers, who also spoke during the virtual conference, said only data can clearly tell if the curve is indeed flattening. “We need to verify data, by gathering more substantial data to triangulate it with,” he said.