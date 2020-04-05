Covid-19: 144 more people test positive as tally jumps to 34, 201

Kenya has recorded another 144 Covid-19 new positive cases in the last 24 hours raising the country’s national tally to 34,201 from a sample of 4,260, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced. Kagwe (pictured) in a statement sent to media houses on Monday said the ministry has so far tested 454, 406 samples since March 12 when the first case was announced. In Gender distribution, Kagwe said 88 of the new cases are male while 56 are female aged between seven and 84.

On a positive note, 205 patients recovered from the disease, 122 from the home-based care programme while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,893. “We appreciate our health workers for doing a good job, it is through their efforts that we have saved many lives,” he said. On a sad note, the CS said that three patients died of the coronavirus diseases bring the number of fatalities to 577. Aman urged truck drivers to observe the protocol put in place to avoid congestion at entry and exit of border points.“Our condolences to the family, friends and those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Nairobi has 77, Mombasa 18, Kiambu 9 Kisumu 6, Kajiado 6, Machakos 5, Narok 5, Turkana 5, Nakru 2 and Nandi 2. Laikipia, Meru, Siaya, Isiolo, Kilifi, Homa Bay and Trans Nzoia counties have recorded a case each. In Nairobi, the 77 cases are in Westlands (14), Embakasi East and Langata (8) cases each, Dgoretti North (7), Roysambu (5), Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kamkunji, Kibra and Ruaraka (4) cases each, Embaksi North, Embakasi West and Makadara (3) cases each, Kasarani and Starehe (2) cases each, Dagoretti South and Mathare (1) case each. In Mombasa, the 18 cases are in Changamwe and Mvita (5) cases each, Nyali (3), Kisauni and Likoni (2) cases each while Jomvu recorded (1) case.

In Kiambu county, the 9 cases are in Kiambu town, Kikuyu, Lari and Thika (2) cases each while Kiamba has (1) case. In Kisumu, the 6 cases are Kisumu West (5) and Kisumu Central (1) case. In Kajiado, cases are from Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado Central (2) cases.