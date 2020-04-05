Covid-19: 144 more people test positive as tally jumps to 34, 201

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kenya’s tally rises to 34,057 after 263 more test positiveOn a positive note, 205 patients recovered from the disease, 122 from the home-based care programme while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,893. “We appreciate our health workers for doing a good job, it is through their efforts that we have saved many lives,” he said. On a sad note, the CS said that three patients died of the coronavirus diseases bring the number of fatalities to 577. Aman urged truck drivers to observe the protocol put in place to avoid congestion at entry and exit of border points.
SEE ALSO: Kenya-UK training on IEDs resumes after Covid-19 breakDistribution Nairobi has 77, Mombasa 18, Kiambu 9 Kisumu 6, Kajiado 6, Machakos 5, Narok 5, Turkana 5, Nakru 2 and Nandi 2. Laikipia, Meru, Siaya, Isiolo, Kilifi, Homa Bay and Trans Nzoia counties have recorded a case each. In Nairobi, the 77 cases are in Westlands (14), Embakasi East and Langata (8) cases each, Dgoretti North (7), Roysambu (5), Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kamkunji, Kibra and Ruaraka (4) cases each, Embaksi North, Embakasi West and Makadara (3) cases each, Kasarani and Starehe (2) cases each, Dagoretti South and Mathare (1) case each. In Mombasa, the 18 cases are in Changamwe and Mvita (5) cases each, Nyali (3), Kisauni and Likoni (2) cases each while Jomvu recorded (1) case.