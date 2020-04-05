Covid-19: Kenya’s tally rises to 34,057 after 263 more test positive

SEE ALSO: Looking into the future with optimismOf the new cases, 259 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. On a positive note, 98 patients recovered with 79 on the home-based care programme while 19 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 19, 688. On a sad note, 2 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 574. Nairobi leads with 81 cases, Kiambu 26, Embu 20, Makueni 16, Nakuru 15, Nyeri 13, Taita Taveta 10, Busia 10, Mombasa 9, Garissa 8, Kajiado 7, Kisii 6, Kitui 6, Tana River 5, Migori 4, Machako 3, Lamu 3, Narok3, Kisumu 2, Baringo 2, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Meru 2, Muranga 2, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Isiolo 1 and Kilifi 1.
SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hoursThe 56 new cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Westlands (6), Langata and Starehe (9) cases each, Kibra and Makadara (8) cases each, Embakasi West (7), Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Roysambu (5) cases each, Dagoretti North, Kasarani and Westlands (4) cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (3) case. Embakasi Central, Mathare and Ruaka reported (20 cases each while Kamkunji had (1) case. In Kiambu, the 26 cases are in Thika (10), Kiambu town (6) Ruiru (5), Kikuyu (4) and Lari (1). In Embu, the 20 cases are Mbeere South (18) while Manyatta and Mbeere North have (1) case each. In Makueni county, the 18 new cases are all in Makueni town.