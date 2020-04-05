Covid-19: Kenya’s tally rises to 34,057 after 263 more test positive

Kenya has recorded 263 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 34, 057. In a statement sent by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 4,424 samples which pushes the country’s cumulative tests to 450, 146. In terms of gender, 180 are male and 83 are female while the youngest case is one-year-old and the oldest is aged 83.

Of the new cases, 259 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. On a positive note, 98 patients recovered with 79 on the home-based care programme while 19 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 19, 688. On a sad note, 2 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 574. Nairobi leads with 81 cases, Kiambu 26, Embu 20, Makueni 16, Nakuru 15, Nyeri 13, Taita Taveta 10, Busia 10, Mombasa 9, Garissa 8, Kajiado 7, Kisii 6, Kitui 6, Tana River 5, Migori 4, Machako 3, Lamu 3, Narok3, Kisumu 2, Baringo 2, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Meru 2, Muranga 2, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Isiolo 1 and Kilifi 1.

The 56 new cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Westlands (6), Langata and Starehe (9) cases each, Kibra and Makadara (8) cases each, Embakasi West (7), Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Roysambu (5) cases each, Dagoretti North, Kasarani and Westlands (4) cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (3) case. Embakasi Central, Mathare and Ruaka reported (20 cases each while Kamkunji had (1) case. In Kiambu, the 26 cases are in Thika (10), Kiambu town (6) Ruiru (5), Kikuyu (4) and Lari (1). In Embu, the 20 cases are Mbeere South (18) while Manyatta and Mbeere North have (1) case each. In Makueni county, the 18 new cases are all in Makueni town.

In Nakuru, the 15 cases are in Nakuru West (14) and Nakuru East (1). In Nyeri, the 13 cases re in Mathira East (8) and Nyeri Central (5). In Taita Taveta, the 10 cases are in Mwatate and Voi (4) cases each while Taveta has (2).This came as global cases surge surged past 25 million on Sunday, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases with 78,761 cases in the pandemic. In Africa, Namibia has announced plans to lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.