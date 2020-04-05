';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: Kenya’s tally rises to 34,057 after 263 more test positive

By Mireri Junior | August 30th 2020 at 04:11:28 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 263 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 34, 057.

In a statement sent by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 4,424 samples which pushes the country’s cumulative tests to 450, 146.

In terms of gender, 180 are male and 83 are female while the youngest case is one-year-old and the oldest is aged 83.

SEE ALSO: Looking into the future with optimism

Of the new cases, 259 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners.

On a positive note, 98 patients recovered with 79 on the home-based care programme while 19 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 19, 688.

On a sad note, 2 patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 574.

Nairobi leads with 81 cases, Kiambu 26, Embu 20, Makueni 16, Nakuru 15, Nyeri 13, Taita Taveta 10, Busia 10, Mombasa 9, Garissa 8, Kajiado 7, Kisii 6, Kitui 6, Tana River 5, Migori 4, Machako 3, Lamu 3, Narok3, Kisumu 2, Baringo 2, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Meru 2, Muranga 2, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Isiolo 1 and Kilifi 1.

Nairobi sub-county distribution

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours

The 56 new cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows:  Westlands (6), Langata and Starehe (9) cases each, Kibra and Makadara (8) cases each, Embakasi West (7), Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Roysambu (5) cases each, Dagoretti North, Kasarani and Westlands (4) cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (3) case.

Embakasi Central, Mathare and Ruaka reported (20 cases each while Kamkunji had (1) case.

In Kiambu, the 26 cases are in Thika (10), Kiambu town (6) Ruiru (5), Kikuyu (4) and Lari (1).

In Embu, the 20 cases are Mbeere South (18) while Manyatta and Mbeere North have (1) case each.

In Makueni county,  the 18 new cases are all in Makueni town.

SEE ALSO: Kagwe now roped in Kemsa scam

In Nakuru, the 15 cases are in Nakuru West (14) and Nakuru East (1).

In Nyeri, the 13 cases re in Mathira East (8) and Nyeri Central (5).

In Taita Taveta, the 10 cases are in Mwatate and Voi (4) cases each while Taveta has (2).

Global numbers

This came as global cases surge surged past 25 million on Sunday, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases with 78,761 cases in the pandemic.

In Africa, Namibia has announced plans to lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Related Topics
Ministry of Health Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 positive cases
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Messi's Sh90 billion release clause at Barcelona is still valid, insists La Liga

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Did Kenya miss its own Covid-19 peak?
Did Kenya miss its own Covid-19 peak?

LATEST STORIES

Aisha Jumwa emerges, to be charged tomorrow
Aisha Jumwa emerges, to be charged tomorrow

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Father tells son to slaughter goat as sign of apology so as to return home

Father tells son to slaughter goat as sign of apology so as to return home
Phares Mutembei 10 hours ago
I smuggled guns to feed my little sisters

I smuggled guns to feed my little sisters
Kelvin Kamau 11 hours ago
Not yet uhuru, but organised public transport could kill matatus

Not yet uhuru, but organised public transport could kill matatus
Hudson Gumbihi 12 hours ago
I carry scars from my life but focus on the lessons

I carry scars from my life but focus on the lessons
Mercy Adhiambo 12 hours ago

Read More

Afternoon sleep could lead to early death, study warns

Health & Science

Afternoon sleep could lead to early death, study warns

Study: Afternoon nap could lead to early death, trigger heart disease
More evidence herd immunity won’t stop Covid-19

Health & Science

More evidence herd immunity won’t stop Covid-19

More evidence why vaccine, herd immunity will not clear Covid-19 pandemic
Katiba: Has devolution improved healthcare services?

Health & Science

Katiba: Has devolution improved healthcare services?

Devolution has not improved provision of health care services, medics now say
Probe on Covid-19 funds expenditure in Busia begins

Health & Science

Probe on Covid-19 funds expenditure in Busia begins

Probe on Covid-19 funds expenditure in Busia begins
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.