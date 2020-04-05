';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Joy for Kenya’s polio envoys as Africa declared free of the virus

By Mercy Kahenda | August 26th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Dr Mwita Riro, a polio survivor and consultant physician at Kiambu Level Five Hospital. Dr Riro suffered polio at one year and has been advocating for immunization through social media platforms. [Courtesy]   
For many years, hundreds of Kenyans have been hit by polio. But yesterday, it was celebration for Harold Kipchumba and others like him, when the African Regional Certification Commission officially declared Africa free of the wild polio virus.

Bring up the subject of immunisation and Harold Kipchumba leans heavily forward on his crutches and animatedly holds court on the subject. 

But behind the relaxed and convivial façade lies a woeful tale of tears, love and pain that Kipchumba, Kenya’s immunisation ambassador, has been through.

This marks the second huge achievement for Africa after eradicating smallpox in May 1980. Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for Polio Eradication, officially declared on Tuesday that the African Region is free of wild polio virus.

SEE ALSO: Polio vaccine could be the answer to Covid-19

“Today is a historic day for Africa. The ARCC is pleased to announce that the region has successfully met the certification criteria for wild polio eradication, with no cases of the wild polio virus reported in the region for four years,” said Prof Rose Gana Fomban Leke, ARCC chairperson.  

In 2005, Kenya was certified polio-virus free but suffered a setback in 2018 after live viruses were found in samples collected from Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate.

The decision by ARCC comes in after an exhaustive, decades-long process of documentation and analysis of polio surveillance, immunisation and laboratory capacity of the region’s 47 member states, which included conducting field verification visits to each country.

Polio is a viral disease that affects children below the age of five and is transmitted from person-to-person mainly through the faecal-oral route.

According to WHO, there are three types of wild polio virus; Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3. Type 2 was eradicated in 1999 and no case of type 3 has ever been reported since the last case in Nigeria in 2012. Wild polio virus is currently affecting two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Kipchumba, who on 2015, was recognised as UN person of the year on health, applauded the role played by Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners, head of African states, health authorities, donors and volunteers who have worked collectively to kick out polio out of Africa.

“I wish the certification of wild-polio virus eradication in Africa had taken place 55 years ago.  I could have lived to my fullest potential. I could have become the army general that I had dreamt to be,” Kipchumba said.

At the age of four, Kipchumba suffered wild-polio, a disease his mother thought was a normal malaise but which turned out to be a life time journey of suffering with no cure.

After realising the disease had no cure, he accepted his predicament of surviving a permanent disability. But the society was not kind to his parents - they were blamed of being cursed. Kipchumba, born and raised in Baringo, missed the fun of growing up as a child, running and playing with his peers.

In 2013, he decided to be part of the solution, with a dream of having polio eradicated globally, following polio outbreak which left 14 people paralysed.

Since then, he has been mobilising polio survivors in all their diversity to put a face to the disease and share their stories, through community engagements, mass media, meetings, campaigns, development partners and government initiatives.

According to the goodwill ambassador, main challenge in eradicating polio has been opposition from some religious and community groups. 

However, his fear lies with Covid-19 irrespective of certification, saying Kenya risks gains made in the prevention childhood diseases following a drop in immunisation.

The data shared by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to the departmental committee on health regarding home births and routine immunisation for children during the Covid-19 period, reveals that monthly immunisation of children dropped from 107,300 to 98,000.

The number of children immunised for months of January and June 2020 was 606,000 as compared to 643,000, during same period last year.

Dr Mwita Riro, polio survivor and consultant physician in Kiambu Level Five Hospital is also among celebrated polio ambassadors.

Born in Makaragwe in Kuria in the 1970s, Riro has been advocating childhood vaccination, through social media platforms and civic education, having suffered polio at only one year.

“Having been a victim of polio at a tender age, it is good to hear the virus is no more in Africa. This is a success story by healthcare workers and advocacy. This is truly good news,” said Riro.

Aluta continua

Riro said the government entities should not relent, but rather continue to advocate for childhood immunisation against polio, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and measles.

He recalled how his parents brought traditional herbalists who could massage his limbs, but still, he could not stand up. Gradually, they learnt he had polio.

In school, the doctor said he missed playing, more so, he wanted to be a rugby player.

During his internship at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital in Nakuru, the facility made him a special stool that would enable him conduct surgeries. “The stool was nostalgic, it was known as sina makosa (I have no trouble). And my doctor friends always said I was on my own, and had to make things work. This strengthened me,” said the doctor.

- Additional reporting by Saada Hassan

Related Topics
Dr Mwita Riro Polio Eradication Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) for Polio Eradication Polio
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash
Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea
Mwakio Tole 40 minutes ago
Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Caroline Chebet 40 minutes ago
Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away

Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away
Mercy Asamba 10 hours ago
How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch

How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch
XN Iraki 14 hours ago

Read More

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

Health & Science

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others
Convalescent plasma: What you need to know

Health & Science

Convalescent plasma: What you need to know

Convalescent plasma: What you need to know
Africa to be declared polio-free

Health & Science

Africa to be declared polio-free

Africa to be declared polio-free
Why the curve is already flattening

Health & Science

Why the curve is already flattening

Why the curve is already flattening
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.