';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 20
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: 246 more people test positive, tally jumps to 32,364

By Mireri Junior | August 23rd 2020 at 03:19:15 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded 246 more Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 32, 364.

In a statement sent by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said 4, 179 samples were tested over the period taking the country’s cumulative tests to 421, 983.

All the cases were Kenyans except for eight who were foreigners.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19 curve not flattening as 426 test positive

Of the new cases, 157 are male and 89 are female while the youngest case is one-year-old and the oldest is aged 87.

On a positive note, 217 patients recovered with 178 on the home-based care programme while 39 were discharged from various hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,670.

In county distribution, Nairobi leads with 78 cases, Kajiado 24, Kiambu 22, Nakuru 20, Busia 17, Trans Nzoia 17, Machakos 16, Kirinyaga 12, Kisii 11, Kisumu 8, Mombasa 6, Embu 3, Garissa 2, Nyeri 2.

 Nyamira, Kakamega, Isiolo, Kitui, Kericho, Muranga, Kilif, Tharaka Nithi counties have one case each.

The 78 new cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows:  Starehe (17), Dagoretti North (10), Langata (7), Embakasi East (5), Westlands (5), Embakasi Central (4), Kasarani (4), Kibra (4), Dagoretti South (3), Embakasi West (3), Mkadara (3), Mathare (3), Ruaka (3), Embakasi South (2), Kamkunji (2), Roysambu (2), Embakasi North (1).

SEE ALSO: 19 die of virus as ministry rethinks contact tracing

In Kajiado, the 24 cases are in Kajiado East (13), Kajiado North (5), Loitokitok (5), and Kajiado Central (1).

In Kiambu, the 22 cases are in Thika (16), Kiamba (2), Kiambu town (2) while Kabete and Ruiru have one case each.

In Nakuru, the 20 cases are in Nakuru East (7), Nakuru West (7), Naivasha (3), Gilgil (2) and Rongai (1).

In Busia, the 17 cases are Matayos (10), Teso South (4) while Teso North has three cases.

In Trans Nzoia, all the 17 cases are in Saboti while in Machakos, the 16 cases are in Athi River (15) while Machakos town has a case.

SEE ALSO: Ministry records decline in corona cases by 3.4pc

On a sad note, 6 patients succumbed to the disease bring the total number of deaths to 548.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday the world needs to unite and succeed in finding a vaccine.

“And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectedness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now,” he told a briefing in Geneva.

“But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology.

“That is really key with utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like a vaccine.”

The WHO has always been cautious about giving estimates on how quickly the pandemic can be dealt with while there is no proven vaccine.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article Fresh wrangles mar ODM leadership in Homa Bay county
Related Topics
Covid-19 positive cases Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Ministry of Health
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cleric: Worship is meant to be a moment of connection with God
Cleric: Worship is meant to be a moment of connection with God

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: 246 more people test positive, tally jumps to 32,364
Covid-19: 246 more people test positive, tally jumps to 32,364

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My art pieces give me so much joy and peace

My art pieces give me so much joy and peace
Esther Dianah 2 hours ago
Children to use school and church spaces for lessons

Children to use school and church spaces for lessons
Augustine Oduor 4 hours ago
Abused as a child, I help human trafficking victims

Abused as a child, I help human trafficking victims
Sharon Kiburi 5 hours ago
Silent night: When wifey goes mum on daddy

Silent night: When wifey goes mum on daddy
Brian Guserwa 5 hours ago

Read More

Karen hospital gets new CEO

Health & Science

Karen hospital gets new CEO

Karen hospital gets new CEO
Asteroid heading towards Earth ‘has 0.41 per cent chance of hitting planet’

Health & Science

Asteroid heading towards Earth ‘has 0.41 per cent chance of hitting planet’

Asteroid heading towards Earth ‘has 0.41 per cent chance of hitting planet’
WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults

Health & Science

WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults

WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults
WHO says testing key to checking virus transmission

Health & Science

WHO says testing key to checking virus transmission

WHO rules out vaccine as a saviour, outlines how countries should test
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.