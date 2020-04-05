322 new coronavirus cases push tally to 31,763

Some 322 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours pushing the national tally to 31,763. Speaking at Afya House on Friday during the daily national Covid-19 briefing, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi () said seven per cent of Kenya's cases are symptomatic, with the main symptoms being cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. The 93 per cent asymptomatic cases are a threat since they can be potential transmitters, the CAS added.

SEE ALSO: Farmers call for implementation of Maize Taskforce Report

Nairobi led with 106 cases, followed by Kajiado (53), Machakos (25), Nakuru (25) and Kiambu (23), among others. Some 288 recoveries were reported, with 190 from the home-based care. The total recovery cases now stand at 18,157. However, 16 patients died, pushing the total to 532. The Health ministry lauded home-based care, which Dr Mwangangi said has helped ease the burden on the medical facilities working on stretched resources. So far, some 885 healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus, with 16 deaths of medics reported in 35 counties. Meanwhile, Kenya is among the four African countries set to participate in the Covid-19 vaccine trial, African Special Envoy on Covid-19 and Director of CDC Dr John Nkengasong has announced.

SEE ALSO: Kenya set to participate in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Speaking on Thursday during a virtual meeting of the African Union Bureau convened to discuss the continental response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Nkengasong said seven Covid-19 vaccine trials were nearing World Health Organisation (WHO) approval. “Four African countries among them Kenya are participating in the clinical trials for these vaccines,” he told the meeting attended by heads of states. Nkengasong said Africa targets to vaccinate 60 per cent of her population at an estimated cost of 10 to 15 billion USD once the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available. In a report presented by Rwandan economist Donald Kaberuka and Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa, the envoys applauded the IMF for being the most responsive bilateral institution to Africa's Coronavirus response. Kenya is also listed among 92 vulnerable nations that will benefit immediately a vaccine for Covid-19 is discovered.

SEE ALSO: Police disperse activists protesting claims of theft of COVID-19 pandemic funds

Covid 19 Time Series

The move is spearheaded by Gavi (Global Vaccine Alliance), a Geneva-based conglomerate of private and public sectors, making coronavirus vaccinne negotiations with different manufacturers on behalf of vulnerable and poor countries. According to Gavi, a Covid-19 vaccine will cost not more that Sh300 per dose. The list of the 92 eligible countries includes all economies with Gross National Income (GNI) per capita under US $4,000, plus other World Bank International Development Association (IDA)-eligible economies. Kenya was listed alongside countries like Cameroon, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, India, Egypt, Lesotho, Ethiopia, South Sudan among others. “We now have the framework in place to ensure that every economy, particularly the poorest nations, are not left behind in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, in a statement on their website. For Gavi, the goal is by the end of 2021 to deliver two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines to all participating countries, including the 92 listed eligible economies.