Kenya crosses grim 30,000 Covid-19 cases mark

SEE ALSO: Berlin brothels reopen after lockdown, but no sex allowedThe capital Nairobi led with 126 cases followed by the border county Busia at 14. Kirinyaga reported 13 cases while Kajiado, Kitui, Nakuru counties each had 10 infections among others. "In Nairobi, the 126 cases are in Westlands (16), Kamukunji (14), Ruaraka (11), Kasarani, Lang’ata and Roysambu have nine cases each, while in Embakasi West and Starehe have seven cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Makadara have six cases each. Dagoretti North, Embakasi South and Kibra have five cases each. Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have four cases each and Mathare three." A majority of the new cases at 93 per cent are asymptomatic, data from the ministry showed. Mr Kagwe said there 686 recovered in the past 24 hours, of which 626 were under home-based-care, further easing the burden on the health system and saving resources for patients who need critical care. "I thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement," Kagwe noted.
- READ MORE
- Parenting knowledge may aid cognitive growth in babies
- Signs that plasma of survivors can help to fight virus
- Surgery cases drop as corona hits medicare
- WHO now expresses concerns
SEE ALSO: Bling no longer king in India as gold loses its shineMeanwhile, two patients died from the virus during the period, the CS said. The national fatality toll is now at 474. "My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones," Kagwe said.