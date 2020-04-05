Kenya crosses grim 30,000 Covid-19 cases mark

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press conference in Kisumu, August 9, 2020. [File, Standard]

Kenya reported 271 new Covid-19 cases for August 16, down from 515 cases a day earlier, the Health Ministry said on Sunday in a statement. There have now been a cumulative 30,120 confirmed infections from 391,416 tests since March 12 when the first case was reported. Of the new infections, 170 were male while 101 were female, aged between eight months and 86 years. "From the new cases, 268 were Kenyans and three were foreigners," the statement, signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, read.

The capital Nairobi led with 126 cases followed by the border county Busia at 14. Kirinyaga reported 13 cases while Kajiado, Kitui, Nakuru counties each had 10 infections among others. "In Nairobi, the 126 cases are in Westlands (16), Kamukunji (14), Ruaraka (11), Kasarani, Lang’ata and Roysambu have nine cases each, while in Embakasi West and Starehe have seven cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Makadara have six cases each. Dagoretti North, Embakasi South and Kibra have five cases each. Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have four cases each and Mathare three." A majority of the new cases at 93 per cent are asymptomatic, data from the ministry showed. Mr Kagwe said there 686 recovered in the past 24 hours, of which 626 were under home-based-care, further easing the burden on the health system and saving resources for patients who need critical care. "I thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement," Kagwe noted.

Covid 19 Time Series

Meanwhile, two patients died from the virus during the period, the CS said. The national fatality toll is now at 474. "My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones," Kagwe said.