650 test positive as Health Ministry recounts Covid-19 gains

650 more test positive as Health Ministry recounts Covid-19 gains

By Betty Njeru | August 13th 2020 at 03:28:29 GMT +0300

Another 650 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, from a sample size of 6,768 in the last 24 hours.

This number now raises to 28,754 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) has announced.

633 of the new cases are Kenyans and the other 17 are foreigners.

SEE ALSO: Water-borne diseases: Leading cause of death in children under age of 5 in Kenya

Additionally, 391 are males while 259 are females.

The Health Ministry has also reported 490 new recoveries. According to the Health CAS, 308 of those were under the home-based care programme, while 182 were discharged from various hospitals in the country.

This now raises Kenya’s recoveries to 15,100.

Unfortunately, four more patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll in the country to 460.

As per county distribution, Nairobi is in the lead again with 356 new confirmed cases, followed by Kiambu with 53. Nakuru has 48 new cases and Kajiado has 20 new cases.

SEE ALSO: Co-op Bank records Sh9.6 billion pretax profit

Covid-19 Gains

On Thursday, the Health Ministry looked back at the strides it had made in the fight against the coronavirus since the first case was confirmed on March 13.

The CAS said that they have since increased testing facilities across the country. 33 laboratories are now conducting Covid-19 testing.

“We have testing facilities in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kilifi, Busia, Wajir, Kericho, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Machakos, Nakuru, Kajiado,” she said.

Dr Mwangangi also attributed the coronavirus restrictions and measures to the low mortalities witnessed in the country.

SEE ALSO: Fear as staff test positive for Covid-19 at Nyamira law courts

“The Nyumba Kumi Initiative has been able to support outbreak response measures at the community level. We believe measures put in place have contributed to the low mortality rate.”

On border points which were identified as high-risk areas at the start of the pandemic, the CAS noted that they had deployed mobile laboratories in various border points, coupled with mandatory screening of cargo vessels and across all points of entry.

 “We remain alert at our border points. We have screened 800,000 individuals at border points,” she added.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew has also contributed to managing Covid-19 cases and will continue to be heightened.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Covid-19 Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi
The tenant you can't kick out of your house
The tenant you can’t kick out of your house

650 test positive as Health Ministry recounts Covid-19 gains
650 test positive as Health Ministry recounts Covid-19 gains

Political talk: What's filibustering?

Political talk: What’s filibustering?
Emmanuel Too 4 hours ago
Time for us to do away with boarding schools

Time for us to do away with boarding schools
Wilson Sossion 5 hours ago
The tenant you can't kick out of your house

The tenant you can’t kick out of your house
Peter Theuri 6 hours ago
Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Man loses pension to wife in loan row

Kamau Muthoni 8 hours ago

State asks for help from private facilities

Health & Science

State asks for help from private facilities

State asks for help from private facilities
Covid-19: 18 people die as 679 test positive

Health & Science

Covid-19: 18 people die as 679 test positive

Covid-19: 18 people die as 679 test positive
Kenya to inquire on Russia's virus jab

Health & Science

Kenya to inquire on Russia’s virus jab

Kenya to inquire on Russia’s virus jab
How the State lost billions after being outwitted in medical kits leasing project

Health & Science

How the State lost billions after being outwitted in medical kits leasing project

How the State lost billions after being outwitted in medical kits leasing project
