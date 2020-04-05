Covid-19 is now in all 47 counties as 15 die of the virus

All Kenya’s 47 counties have registered a coronavirus case. This after Samburu County, which was the last of the 47 Counties recorded a case two weeks ago. While addressing the press, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi () said the Ministry can now firmly confirm that the virus is in the entire country without exception. “This is not good news at all. However, there is hope if we stay focused, and all of us play our part in this fight against the pandemic,” she said.

With the rising numbers, Nairobi continued to lead the park with cumulative cases at 16,196, followed by Mombasa with 2,154, Kiambu with 1,964 cases, Kajiado with 1,514 cases and Machakos with 971. “West Pokot is the only county with one case as of yesterday. That situation has however changed today. Samburu, which was the last County to report a case, has overtaken four other counties and now has 10 cases.”Coronavirus cases registered in the country have risen to 27,425after 497 people tested positive for the virus. Additionally, another 15 people have died, bringing the national death toll to 438.

The Mutahi Kagwe- led Ministry said it had tested 4,171 samples in the last 24 hours, which now brings cumulative tests to 362,501, since the first case was reported on March 13. 467 of the new cases are Kenyans and 30 are foreigners. Males continue to lead the curve, registering 312 others and 158 females. The youngest case is a six month-old infant while the oldest is 80. Fortunately, 372 patients have recovered from the disease. Out of this number, 315 are from the Home based Care program, while 57 have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,867.

