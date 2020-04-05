';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Mother says clinic gave her baby poisonous jab

By Erastus M Mulwa | August 8th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The hearing of a case where three former workers at Shalom Community Hospital in Machakos have been charged with causing the death of baby Ethan Junior Muendo last year started yesterday.

Testifying before Machakos Senior Principal Magistrate, Carolyne Ocharo, the parents, Juliana Mutheu and Jonathan Muendo told the court that their son would not have died had he not been injected with concentrated morphine.

Mutheu, who was the first to take the witness stand, told the court that on the fateful day of May 5, 2019, she took her baby, then seven months old to the private health facility in Machakos town because of a wound on the wrist.

The baby had sustained the wound after exposure to hot water from a dispenser.

“Upon explaining what had caused the injury, the health staff explained that they needed to inject her before any further treatment could be administered and I obliged,” Mutheu said.

Mutheu further submitted that the staff explained that the purpose of the drug was to alleviate pain on her baby’s wrist. 

She went on to testify that her baby’s condition deteriorated immediately after leaving the hospital, which forced her to return to the same hospital.

“When we returned to the hospital, the baby’s condition worsened and he died,” she said.

Ethan’s father, Muendo who was the second witness told the court that his son was his usual playful self that morning he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our baby did not have any history of medical complications. Since birth, the only hospital visits we made were the scheduled clinic visits,” he said.

He told the court that he later learnt their baby had been injected with a high dosage of morphine.

The accused persons, Vincent Njau, Irene Kalee and Odhiambo Kennedy have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They face three counts including manslaughter.

Hearing continues on September 23.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Ethan Junior Muendo Carolyne Ocharo Shalom Community Hospital
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Let all counties get what they deserve
Let all counties get what they deserve

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Nairobi sex workers to kiss Sh20 million bye

Nairobi sex workers to kiss Sh20 million bye
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hour ago
Dry land farmers outsmart climate shocks with innovation

Dry land farmers outsmart climate shocks with innovation
Philip Muasya 3 hours ago
Ken Ouko: Brilliant scholar loved fast cars, designer suits

Ken Ouko: Brilliant scholar loved fast cars, designer suits
Edwin Wanjawa 4 hours ago
Lawyer wins case against State for damaging his car

Lawyer wins case against State for damaging his car
Paul Ogemba 4 hours ago

Read More

What is contributing to Kenya's ballooning Covid-19 deaths

Health & Science

What is contributing to Kenya's ballooning Covid-19 deaths

Test results delay, behaviour, leading to high Covid-19 death toll
Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

Health & Science

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021
Ministry revises discharge protocols over shortage of test kits

Health & Science

Ministry revises discharge protocols over shortage of test kits

Shortage of test kits forces revision of discharge rules
What you need to know about Coronavirus right now

Health & Science

What you need to know about Coronavirus right now

What you need to know about Coronavirus right now
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.