Men, what's going on? Kagwe asks as more men test positive

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe () has questioned why more men are testing positive for coronavirus than women. It has been five months since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the country. In the last 24 hours, some 6,814 samples were tested and 727 turned positive. Five of these were in Kisii. Men continued to lead the number of infections at 539 against 188 women who tested positive.

The national infections tally now stands at 25,138 with all 47 counties having had a confirmed Covid-19 case. Some 674 patients have recovered, pushing the recoveries tally to 11,118. However, 14 patients died. So far, 413 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Kenya. CS Kagwe on Friday said with the transmissions at the community level, it is paramount that counties have the capacity to handle their cases and avoid referrals. The Health ministry officials were in Kisii county, where they were received by Senator Sam Ongeri, Governor James Ongwae and Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya. Oparanya said counties have received Sh29.7 billion for June that will aid the fight against coronavirus spread.

He criticised leaders taking advantage of the pandemic and embezzling Covid funds. Ongwae also cautioned counties against putting too much attention on Covid-19 and neglecting other diseases such as cancer. Kagwe noted that there has been a dip in the number of patients visiting hospitals for other ailments. He reiterated that Covid-19 services are offered in designated areas, and those in need of medical attention need not be afraid of seeking professional care. Kisii county has more than 300 beds and preparing 100 more to boost its preparedness for coronavirus.

