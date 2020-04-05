';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

10 countries account for 80 per cent of Africa Covid-19 testing - Africa CDC

By Reuters | August 6th 2020 at 03:25:46 GMT +0300

Ten countries account for 80 per cent of the new coronavirus testing taking place across Africa, a regional body said on Thursday, indicating that little testing is taking place in many countries around the vast continent.

COVID-19 confirmed cases across Africa have accelerated and are close to hitting a million this week, and experts say low levels of testing in many countries means infection rates are likely to be higher than reported.

Some governments across the continent are too poor or conflict-ridden to carry out widespread testing, while others are reluctant to share data or to expose their crumbling health systems to outside scrutiny.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius have each conducted more than 200,000 tests, said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SEE ALSO: Experts bet on technology, innovations as rescue measure to agriculture

So far nearly 9 million tests have been conducted across the continent, up 9.4% from last week’s tally.

 “This number indicates we reached 90% of our goal for the partnership to accelerate COVID testing,” Nkengasong told a virtual news conference.

The regional body said it had supported 14 other countries with an additional 240,000 tests.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Africa CDC Africa Covid-19
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Eight Covid-19 patients die in hospital fire in western India
Eight Covid-19 patients die in hospital fire in western India

LATEST STORIES

Kenya reports over 10,000 Covid-19 recoveries, 538 new cases
Kenya reports over 10,000 Covid-19 recoveries, 538 new cases

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman left homeless after husband secretly sells matrimonial home

Woman left homeless after husband secretly sells matrimonial home
Paul Ogemba 6 hours ago
Widow turns to orbituary pages to demand justice 15 years later

Widow turns to orbituary pages to demand justice 15 years later
Standard Reporter 8 hours ago
Kenyans caught up in Beirut blast speak out

Kenyans caught up in Beirut blast speak out
Mercy Adhiambo 16 hours ago
Members of elite police unit arrested over armed robbery

Members of elite police unit arrested over armed robbery
Kamore Maina 16 hours ago

Read More

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

Health & Science

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021
Ministry revises discharge protocols over shortage of test kits

Health & Science

Ministry revises discharge protocols over shortage of test kits

Shortage of test kits forces revision of discharge rules
What you need to know about Coronavirus right now

Health & Science

What you need to know about Coronavirus right now

What you need to know about Coronavirus right now
HIV cases likely to spike as male cut clients dip

Health & Science

HIV cases likely to spike as male cut clients dip

HIV cases likely to spike as male cut clients dip

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.