Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 400 as five more die

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 400 as five die, 690 more test positive

By Betty Njeru | August 2nd 2020 at 04:28:48 GMT +0300

Coronavirus deaths in the country are inching closer to 400, after five more people died of the disease, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The number now raises the death toll to 369.

Additionally, another 690 people have tested positive for the disease, bringing the national tally to 22,053.

SEE ALSO: WTA says Palermo Ladies Open will go on after player tests positive

The Health Ministry says it has tested 5,393 samples in the last 24 hours, which now brings cumulative tests to 315,723, since the first case was reported on March 13.

681 of the new cases are Kenyans and nine are foreigners.

Males continue to lead the curve, registering 492 others and 198 females.

According to the CS (pictured), the youngest statistic is a six-month-old infant and the oldest an 83-year-old.

Another 58 people have since recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the country, raising recoveries to 8,477.

SEE ALSO: Embu health facilities get Sh608,000 detergents to fight Covid-19

Again, Nairobi County is in the lead having registered 535 new cases, Kiambu with 56, Kajiado-28, Nyeri-24, Busia-9, Machakos-7, Kisumu and Nyeri with six cases each.

Other counties with new cases include Embu and Garissa-four each, Laikipia and Narok with three each, Bungoma, Kwale, Meru, Mombasa and Nyandarua with one case each.

Worrying death toll

Of great concern is the growing number of fatalities. Yesterday, the country registered its highest Covid-19 deaths yet at 23.

Ministry officials continue to insist that the pattern of the disease seems to rope in even those perceived to be young and with good immunity.

SEE ALSO: Australia's government to back Victoria's strict coronavirus lockdown

“These are 364 families that are at a loss, 364 Kenyans. We are increasingly seeing younger people dying. It is sad when this happens. That is why we urge people not to socialise,” Kagwe said on Saturday.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Covid-19 deaths
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

There are huge business opportunities amid Covid-19 pandemic
There are huge business opportunities amid Covid-19 pandemic

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 400 as five more die
Covid-19 deaths inch closer to 400 as five more die

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kibaki vs Uhuru: A tale of two presidents through Kenya's roads

Kibaki vs Uhuru: A tale of two presidents through Kenya's roads
Macharia Kamau 17 hours ago
Inequalities even in death

Inequalities even in death
Daniel Wesangula 17 hours ago
How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town

How children are used to supply bhang in Nyeri town
Jacinta Mutura 17 hours ago
Why probing basis of coup attempt in 1982 is still elusive

Why probing basis of coup attempt in 1982 is still elusive
Saturday Standard Team 17 hours ago

Read More

Highest death toll at 23 as 'too sick but healthy' warned

Health & Science

Highest death toll at 23 as 'too sick but healthy' warned

Highest death toll at 23 as the young also fall to coronavirus
With liquor shops locked down, 10 die drinking sanitizer

Health & Science

With liquor shops locked down, 10 die drinking sanitizer

With liquor shops locked down, 10 die drinking sanitizer
Decisions on coronavirus must be guided by ethics, not just science

Health & Science

Decisions on coronavirus must be guided by ethics, not just science

Decisions on coronavirus must be guided by ethics, not just science
University lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead

Health & Science

University lecturer Dr Ken Ouko is dead

UoN lecturer Dr Ouko succumbs to Covid-19 complications
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.