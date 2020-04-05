Kenya's Covid-19 cases shy of 20,000 as 100 recover

SEE ALSO: 'So far, so good' on leading Covid vaccine, says AstraZenecaThis number now pushes the national tally to 19,913. So far, Kenya has tested 295,280 samples since the first case was reported on March 13. 785 of the new cases are Kenyans and three are foreigners, with the youngest being a one-year-old and the oldest- 89 years. The country has also lost 14 patients to the disease, bringing the death toll to 235. Again, Nairobi County continues to lead with the highest caseload. Today, it has registered 487 new coronavirus cases, followed by Kiambu with 87 and Nakuru with 34 new cases.
Healthy Diet The CAS has pleaded with Kenyans to adopt a healthy lifestyle and ditch the unhealthy foods, highlighting the importance of nutrition in the prevention of diseases and especially Covid-19. "Nutrition is the very foundation of human life," Aman said, urging Kenyans to embrace diversified foods which will help in boosting their immune systems. "I urge all of us to adopt healthy lifestyles by reducing consumption of highly refined processed foods, sweets, flavored drinks or beverages which all have high amounts of unhealthy fats, sugar, and salt," he said. That more males are contracting the coronavirus compared to females is a visible statistic, to which he added that "males need to re-evaluate their dietary options."
Persons exhibiting flu-like symptoms have also been advised to take warm fluids regularly throughout the day and increase their intake of fruits. Increased deaths Health CS Mutahi Kagwe is on record admitting that the health care system is stretched by the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll continues to rise. Earlier this week during his county tours to assess their levels of preparedness, he found that most of the isolation facilities and ICUs were fairly empty. There are currently 12,513 isolation beds across the 47 counties with 498 being ICU beds.