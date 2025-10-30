×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Local amateurs to face pros test in Sunshine Development Tour

By Maarufu Mohamed | Oct. 30, 2025
Celestin Nsanzuwera in action during the Nyali leg of the Sunshine Development Tour—East Africa Swing. [Sunshine Tour]

A total of 84 golfers from across Africa and beyond are set to tee off in the seventh and eighth legs of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, taking place at Vetlab Sports Club November 2-4 and at Limuru Country Club November 9-11.

The doubleheader, backed by Betika as title sponsor, have attracted a strong field of elite amateurs and professional golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi, India, and the United States, all competing for a share of the Sh2 million prize purse in each leg, and crucial Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

The two legs received a boost of Sh5 million from the gaming firm on Monday.

The Kenyan contingent will feature a blend of the country’s top amateurs and experienced professionals, led by John Lejirma, the newly crowned Johnnie Walker Classic champion, and Michael Karanga, the reigning Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series winner.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Lejirma, who recently beat professional Njoroge Kibugu in a sudden-death playoff at Royal Nairobi Golf Club earlier this month to claim his maiden Sunshine Development Tour title, said he is looking forward to continuing his good run.

“Just fresh from winning at my home club, it’s been a tremendous journey so far, full of lessons, growth, and belief. Every leg of the Sunshine Development Tour has pushed me to become better, both mentally and technically. My goal heading into Vetlab and Limuru is to maintain the momentum and stay true to my game plan,” said Lejirma.

“Nothing has changed on my end. I’ve just been fine-tuning all aspects of my game, from my long shots to my short game, and I feel ready. These events mean a lot to us as players.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sunshine Development Tour Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing
.

Latest Stories

Lifting logging ban has exposed President's doublespeak
Lifting logging ban has exposed President's doublespeak
Opinion
By Vivere Nandiemo
49 mins ago
Women leaders should emulate Millie and talk about menopause openly
Opinion
By Verah Omwocha
49 mins ago
Those who seek Raila's political mantle must carry his burden
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Suluhu's location unknown as election violence rocks Tanzania
By Biketi Kikechi 49 mins ago
Suluhu's location unknown as election violence rocks Tanzania
State to spend Sh4.2bn printing IDs before 2027 polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 49 mins ago
State to spend Sh4.2bn printing IDs before 2027 polls
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
By Lewis Nyaundi 49 mins ago
Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end
Sakaja defends billions spent by governors on bursaries
By Edwin Nyarangi 49 mins ago
Sakaja defends billions spent by governors on bursaries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved