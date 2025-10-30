Local amateurs to face pros test in Sunshine Development Tour

Celestin Nsanzuwera in action during the Nyali leg of the Sunshine Development Tour —East Africa Swing. [ Sunshine Tour ]

A total of 84 golfers from across Africa and beyond are set to tee off in the seventh and eighth legs of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, taking place at Vetlab Sports Club November 2-4 and at Limuru Country Club November 9-11.

The doubleheader, backed by Betika as title sponsor, have attracted a strong field of elite amateurs and professional golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi, India, and the United States, all competing for a share of the Sh2 million prize purse in each leg, and crucial Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

The two legs received a boost of Sh5 million from the gaming firm on Monday.

The Kenyan contingent will feature a blend of the country’s top amateurs and experienced professionals, led by John Lejirma, the newly crowned Johnnie Walker Classic champion, and Michael Karanga, the reigning Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series winner.

Lejirma, who recently beat professional Njoroge Kibugu in a sudden-death playoff at Royal Nairobi Golf Club earlier this month to claim his maiden Sunshine Development Tour title, said he is looking forward to continuing his good run.

“Just fresh from winning at my home club, it’s been a tremendous journey so far, full of lessons, growth, and belief. Every leg of the Sunshine Development Tour has pushed me to become better, both mentally and technically. My goal heading into Vetlab and Limuru is to maintain the momentum and stay true to my game plan,” said Lejirma.

“Nothing has changed on my end. I’ve just been fine-tuning all aspects of my game, from my long shots to my short game, and I feel ready. These events mean a lot to us as players.”