Kenya lead Reunion by one shot at All-Africa Championship

Reunions captain Melliyal Schmitt in action during the East and Central All-Africa Championship Trophy at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, Nakuru, on October 22, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The opening round of the seventh edition of the East and Central All-Africa Champions Trophy concluded yesterday, with hosts Kenya seizing the early lead in the team segment, finishing the day at nine-over-par.

This impressive start places them one stroke ahead of Reunion, which currently sits in second place at 10-over. Defending champions Tanzania rounded out the top three, settling for a 13-over-par score.

The tournament, which features three-player teams with only the total team scores counting towards the competition, saw a tightly contested leaderboard, with overall reflections from players suggesting that the opening day was far from straightforward.

The greens proved challenging for several players who expressed disappointment with their performance, particularly around the green. Difficulties with chip shots and up-and-downs were a recurring theme, highlighting the demanding nature of the course setup.

Kanana Muthomi, despite carding a par on the day, described the round as " rather disappointing," signalling an intent to drastically change their strategy for the remaining two rounds.

Teammate Joyce Njuguini and team captain Mercy Nyanchama recorded scores of 2-over and 8-over, respectively. Kanana remained optimistic about improving their results in the next rounds.

Reunions' captain Melliyal Schmitt offered an insightful perspective on her squad's mixed results. Schmidt reported a personal score of level-par-71 to snatch the individual day one lead.

The Reunion players, with their diverse golfing backgrounds and significant international training, expressed confidence in their cohesion and potential to climb the leaderboard.

Neema Olomi, the best-placed Tanzanian player, led their title defence for the better part of the round but fumbled on the par-four 16th and 17th holes, where she saved bogey to lose the day's lead to Schmidt by a solitary stroke.

Despite the setback, the team remains highly motivated, focusing on teamwork and maintaining a positive outlook ahead of the second round.

Kenya's slender one-shot lead over Reunion sets the stage for a thrilling two days of competition. With defending champions Tanzania well within striking distance, the margin for error is minimal for the leading teams. Kenyan players are also notable among the top individual performers, further boosting the host nation's confidence.

The second round is highly anticipated as the competition format shifts from random pairings to matchups between the top-seeded players, promising more intense head-to-head battles that could significantly impact the overall standings.

Teams across the board intend to adjust their strategies following the challenging first round, with an overall performance in the remaining days. All eyes will be on the day two pairing and how the leading teams, especially Kenya, handle the increased pressure.